Correctional Officers Resign Following Vaughn Hostage Situation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Correctional Officers Resign Following Vaughn Hostage Situation

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (Photo: WBOC) The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del.- More than a dozen staff members who worked at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna plan to leave or have already left their jobs following a hostage situation at the prison earlier this month that left one correctional officer dead.

Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Correction, said eight correctional officers have resigned their posts, with three immediate departures and the remaining five officers giving notice.

Additionally, six other officers who worked at Vaughn have submitted paperwork for their retirement. Of that group, Gravell said only one of them is leaving immediately and the rest will depart the agency during the upcoming months and as late as August.

Two other officers who worked at other Delaware prisons and a teacher who worked at Vaughn are also retiring, she said.

The department graduated 39 officers last week and is expecting a new class from its Correctional Employee Initial Training in March.

