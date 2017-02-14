Potential Settlement for Frankford Well

FRANKFORD, Del. - As a hearing approaches for DNREC's decision on Mountaire Farms' new non-potable water well, the town of Frankford may reach a settlement with DNREC instead.

Frankford Councilman Marty Presley says DNREC has offered to forgive the town's outstanding $450,000 debt if the town conducts a feasibility study and puts fluoride in the water-- a federal and state requirement. Presley says the town does not have fluoride at the moment because they've never been able to put it in safely. He says they accrued the debt after taking a $1 million loan to upgrade their well, under the impression that Mountaire Farms would be a customer. But last year, DNREC allowed Mountaire Farms to build their own non-potable well, cutting 33 percent of the town's water consumption and subsequent revenue. He says DNREC's offer is progress, but not a problem solver.

"The revenue from Mountaire we're losing over a 20-year period is close to a million and a half dollars," he says. "This only plugs a third of that. We're still at a loss of over a million dollars. We've gotta figure out a way to make that work."

The council will discuss DNREC's offer Tuesday night at the Frankford Fire Hall in a special council meeting. They may also take a vote. A spokesman for DNREC declined to comment, and mentioned tonight's potential vote.

Presley says if the council accepts DNREC's offer, it will postpone the upcoming appeal hearing, scheduled for the end of this month. He says after the agreed upon terms are in place--and fluoride has been in the system for 90 days--then they will drop the appeal.

"It is the first step in hopefully rectifying the situation that's been going on 15 years," he says.

The special council meeting starts tonight at 7 p.m. at the Frankford Fire Hall.