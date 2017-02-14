Del. Governor Appoints Two Retired Judges to Lead Review of Pris - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Del. Governor Appoints Two Retired Judges to Lead Review of Prison Uprising

Posted: Updated:
State police in tactical gear stand at the main gate of James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 2, 2017. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16) State police in tactical gear stand at the main gate of James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 2, 2017. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)

WILMINGTON, Del.- Delaware Gov. John Carney has appointed retired state Supreme Court Justice Henry duPont Ridgely and retired Family Court Judge William L. Chapman Jr. to lead an independent review of an uprising at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. Four Department of Correction staffers were held hostage and one was killed during the takeover.

Administration officials said the review of the Feb. 1 incident will start after the completion of a state police criminal investigation into the death of Lt. Steven Floyd, so as to not interfere with that probe.

“As I have been saying since Feb. 1, we will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to find out exactly what happened inside James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, and what we can do to prevent this from happening again,” Carney said Tuesday at his Wilmington office. “These are two well-respected judges who are independent thinkers, with legal background and analytical skills necessary to perform a thorough review and make necessary recommendations."

The two appointees will review the events surrounding the hostage incident and related security issues at JTVCC, and make recommendations to help assure the safety and security of employees and inmates at the facility. Carney, through an executive order, has directed the DOC and the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to cooperate fully with the independent examination.The reviewers will present a preliminary report by June 1 to Carney that includes findings about what contributed to the hostage incident and initial recommendations to improve security at JTVCC. They will issue a final report to the governor by Aug. 15. 

Ridgely is senior counsel at the global law firm DLA Piper and a retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Delaware. Ridgely served more than 30 years as a jurist in the Delaware Judiciary. He served as a Justice on the Delaware Supreme Court from 2004 until 2015 before joining DLA Piper. He served as a judge on the Superior Court of Delaware from 1984 until 2004, including 14 years as the president judge of the court.

Chapman is chief talent and diversity officer and senior counsel at Potter Anderson & Corroon. Prior to joining the firm, Judge Chapman served as a Family Court judge for the state of Delaware. He also served as deputy attorney general for the Delaware Department of Justice.

The DOC is also conducting its own internal investigation into the prison uprising. 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats Set to Open in Rehoboth Beach

    Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats Set to Open in Rehoboth Beach

    The next phase in Dogfish Head Brewery's journey is about to open.

    The company's new Brewing and Eats restaurant on Rehoboth Avenue will open its doors on Friday. The location replaces the company's original building, which sits just next door. That building will be torn down to create a patio, a new distillery and brewery, a merchandise shop and a walkway to get to Dogfish's restaurant Chesapeake & Maine.

    More

    The next phase in Dogfish Head Brewery's journey is about to open.

    The company's new Brewing and Eats restaurant on Rehoboth Avenue will open its doors on Friday. The location replaces the company's original building, which sits just next door. That building will be torn down to create a patio, a new distillery and brewery, a merchandise shop and a walkway to get to Dogfish's restaurant Chesapeake & Maine.

    More

  • Sussex Man Convicted of Murder Granted Parole, Victim's Mother Speaks

    Sussex Man Convicted of Murder Granted Parole, Victim's Mother Speaks

    A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.

    Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

    More

    A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.

    Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

    More

  • SU Student Wins 100k on The Ellen Show

    SU Student Wins 100k on The Ellen Show

    Salisbury University graduate student wins $100,000 dollars on The Ellen Show.

    Daquan Mincy said he's always been one of Ellen's biggest fans.

    Mincy and his girlfriend, Adrienne, purchased tickets for the Ellen show not suspecting he'd leave a whole lot richer.

    More

    Salisbury University graduate student wins $100,000 dollars on The Ellen Show.

    Daquan Mincy said he's always been one of Ellen's biggest fans.

    Mincy and his girlfriend, Adrienne, purchased tickets for the Ellen show not suspecting he'd leave a whole lot richer.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices