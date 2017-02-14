Expansion of Attorney General Lawsuit Authority Advances - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Expansion of Attorney General Lawsuit Authority Advances

Posted:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A resolution empowering Maryland's attorney general to sue the federal government without the governor's permission has advanced in the House of Delegates.
    
The House gave the resolution initial approval Tuesday. A final vote could come as soon as Wednesday.
    
Democrats, who control the legislature, proposed the legislation out of concern for actions Republican President Donald Trump may take that could hurt Maryland. Supporters have noted worries about a potential Affordable Care Act repeal as an example.
    
Republicans contend the bill gives away discretion, but Democrats say attorneys general in more than 40 other states already have the authority.
    
Under the resolution, the attorney general could sue the federal government to protect the health, public safety, civil liberties and economic security of Maryland residents, as well as the environment.

