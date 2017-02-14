Former Cecil County State's Attorney Sentenced in Indecent Expos - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Former Cecil County State's Attorney Sentenced in Indecent Exposure Case

Posted: Updated:
Cecil County State's Attorney Ed Rollins III (Photo credit: Cecil County State's Attorney's Office) Cecil County State's Attorney Ed Rollins III (Photo credit: Cecil County State's Attorney's Office)

SNOW HILL, Md.- Former Cecil County State's Attorney Edward Rollins III, who was convicted in December of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, was sentenced to 18 months supervised probation Tuesday. He also said he submitted his resignation as state's attorney just the day before, explaining he thought it was "abundantly clear that the right thing to do for my office was to resign." 

Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Brian Shockley also imposed on Rollins a 90-day jail sentence with all time suspended, 100 hours of community service, a $1,000 fine, and mental health counseling. 

Rollins was arrested in mid-June for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, for having sex, standing naked and other related acts at the sliding glass door to his balcony of his 10th floor hotel room in Ocean City.

Authorities said Rollins was in the resort town for a State's Attorney's Conference and he and his wife were staying at the Clarion Hotel when the incidents happened in full view of several people, including four women from Pennsylvania who were staying at a rented condo across from the hotel. 

Rollins said at Tuesday's sentencing that he does not want what happened in Ocean City to be his "legacy" but he knows it will be. He also said his actions left him without a job or income. 

"I was not as careful as I should've been," he said. "I had eight months to reflect on this...it consumes me. I have never intentionally hurt anybody. That was instilled in me by my mom and dad."

Worcester County State's Attorney Beau Oglesby asked for a harsher sentence than what the judge gave Rollins. He wanted the judge to sentence Rollins to two years incarceration, with six months in the local jail. 

"This was not a crime of opportunity or happenstance," Oglesby said. "This was a crime that was deliberate and purposeful."
 


 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Pleads for New Information on Year-Old Death Investigation Near Smyrna

    Family Pleads for New Information on Year-Old Death Investigation Near Smyrna

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:35:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:35:31 GMT
    GLASGOW, Del. -- Relatives of James Leager, a 63-year-old man who died more than a year ago after being found in his truck near Smyrna with serious injuries, pleaded on Thursday for new information into his death. Leager's surviving family spoke at a news conference with Delaware State Police asking for anyone with information on the assault that took place before his death on May 16, 2016 to come forward. "Our family lost a son, a brother, a father and a grandfather....More
    GLASGOW, Del. -- Relatives of James Leager, a 63-year-old man who died more than a year ago after being found in his truck near Smyrna with serious injuries, pleaded on Thursday for new information into his death. Leager's surviving family spoke at a news conference with Delaware State Police asking for anyone with information on the assault that took place before his death on May 16, 2016 to come forward. "Our family lost a son, a brother, a father and a grandfather....More

  • Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:18:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:18:12 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove. Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance. "My neighbors, they enjoy them, just as well as we do. I don't know what the big issue is," he said. Backyard chickens and roosters, as well as potential restrictions on the birds, were discussed Tuesday night by Kent C...More
    DOVER, Del. -- It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove. Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance. "My neighbors, they enjoy them, just as well as we do. I don't know what the big issue is," he said. Backyard chickens and roosters, as well as potential restrictions on the birds, were discussed Tuesday night by Kent C...More

  • Little Chop Tank River Gets Millions of Oysters Dumped Into It

    Little Chop Tank River Gets Millions of Oysters Dumped Into It

    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-05-18 22:44:39 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-05-18 22:45:23 GMT

    Oysters were planted in the Little Chop Tank River sanctuary Thursday. 

    More

    Oysters were planted in the Little Chop Tank River sanctuary Thursday. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats Set to Open in Rehoboth Beach

    Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats Set to Open in Rehoboth Beach

    The next phase in Dogfish Head Brewery's journey is about to open.

    The company's new Brewing and Eats restaurant on Rehoboth Avenue will open its doors on Friday. The location replaces the company's original building, which sits just next door. That building will be torn down to create a patio, a new distillery and brewery, a merchandise shop and a walkway to get to Dogfish's restaurant Chesapeake & Maine.

    More

    The next phase in Dogfish Head Brewery's journey is about to open.

    The company's new Brewing and Eats restaurant on Rehoboth Avenue will open its doors on Friday. The location replaces the company's original building, which sits just next door. That building will be torn down to create a patio, a new distillery and brewery, a merchandise shop and a walkway to get to Dogfish's restaurant Chesapeake & Maine.

    More

  • SU Student Wins 100k on The Ellen Show

    SU Student Wins 100k on The Ellen Show

    Salisbury University graduate student wins $100,000 dollars on The Ellen Show.

    Daquan Mincy said he's always been one of Ellen's biggest fans.

    Mincy and his girlfriend, Adrienne, purchased tickets for the Ellen show not suspecting he'd leave a whole lot richer.

    More

    Salisbury University graduate student wins $100,000 dollars on The Ellen Show.

    Daquan Mincy said he's always been one of Ellen's biggest fans.

    Mincy and his girlfriend, Adrienne, purchased tickets for the Ellen show not suspecting he'd leave a whole lot richer.

    More

  • Car plows into Times Square crowd; 1 dead, about 20 hurt

    Car plows into Times Square crowd; 1 dead, about 20 hurt

    A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others

    More

    A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices