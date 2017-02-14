DSP Searching for Theft Suspect

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police are searching for a Georgetown man accused of stealing from his employer.

Police began investigation after reports that an employee was stealing money from Lefty’s Alley and Eats on Plaza Drive in Lewes. Police say the employee, Joseph Dunn, issued refunds without a customer present or manager approval from January 13-25, 2017. According to police, the investigation revealed Dunn would keep the money and the receipts when customers paid with cash. The total amount stolen is over $2,300.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect. Dunn, 23 of Georgetown, is described as approximately 5’09” tall, 160 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was living in the Lewes area.

Dunn is currently on probation and wanted on the State Police warrants for felony theft. There is an active warrant for theft out of the Georgetown Police Department and he has a capias out of the Sussex County Superior Court for Civil Contempt.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Joseph M. Dunn, they are asked to contact Trooper M. Burch at 302-703-3297 or Troop 7 at 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."