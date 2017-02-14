DSP Searching for Theft Suspect - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DSP Searching for Theft Suspect

Posted: Updated:
Joseph Dunn, 23, Georgetown Joseph Dunn, 23, Georgetown

LEWES, Del.-  Delaware State Police are searching for a Georgetown man accused of stealing from his employer.

Police began investigation after reports that an employee was stealing money from Lefty’s Alley and Eats on Plaza Drive in Lewes.  Police say the employee, Joseph Dunn,  issued refunds without a customer present or manager approval from January 13-25, 2017. According to police, the investigation revealed Dunn would keep the money and the receipts when customers paid with cash. The total amount stolen is over $2,300.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect. Dunn, 23 of Georgetown, is described as approximately 5’09” tall, 160 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was living in the Lewes area.

Dunn is currently on probation and wanted on the State Police warrants for felony theft. There is an active warrant for theft out of the Georgetown Police Department and he has a capias out of the Sussex County Superior Court for Civil Contempt. 

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Joseph M. Dunn, they are asked to contact Trooper M. Burch at 302-703-3297 or Troop 7 at 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Va. Governor Visits Wallops Island to Mark Opening of UAV Airfield

    Va. Governor Visits Wallops Island to Mark Opening of UAV Airfield

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:05:03 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:05:03 GMT
    UAV flies over new Virginia Space UAV AirfieldUAV flies over new Virginia Space UAV Airfield

    Virginia's governor has helped launch a $5 million runway dedicated to drone research and development on the Eastern Shore.

    More

    Virginia's governor has helped launch a $5 million runway dedicated to drone research and development on the Eastern Shore.

    More

  • Family Pleads for New Information on Year-Old Death Investigation Near Smyrna

    Family Pleads for New Information on Year-Old Death Investigation Near Smyrna

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:35:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:35:31 GMT
    GLASGOW, Del. -- Relatives of James Leager, a 63-year-old man who died more than a year ago after being found in his truck near Smyrna with serious injuries, pleaded on Thursday for new information into his death. Leager's surviving family spoke at a news conference with Delaware State Police asking for anyone with information on the assault that took place before his death on May 16, 2016 to come forward. "Our family lost a son, a brother, a father and a grandfather....More
    GLASGOW, Del. -- Relatives of James Leager, a 63-year-old man who died more than a year ago after being found in his truck near Smyrna with serious injuries, pleaded on Thursday for new information into his death. Leager's surviving family spoke at a news conference with Delaware State Police asking for anyone with information on the assault that took place before his death on May 16, 2016 to come forward. "Our family lost a son, a brother, a father and a grandfather....More

  • Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:18:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:18:12 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove. Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance. "My neighbors, they enjoy them, just as well as we do. I don't know what the big issue is," he said. Backyard chickens and roosters, as well as potential restrictions on the birds, were discussed Tuesday night by Kent C...More
    DOVER, Del. -- It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove. Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance. "My neighbors, they enjoy them, just as well as we do. I don't know what the big issue is," he said. Backyard chickens and roosters, as well as potential restrictions on the birds, were discussed Tuesday night by Kent C...More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats Set to Open in Rehoboth Beach

    Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats Set to Open in Rehoboth Beach

    The next phase in Dogfish Head Brewery's journey is about to open.

    The company's new Brewing and Eats restaurant on Rehoboth Avenue will open its doors on Friday. The location replaces the company's original building, which sits just next door. That building will be torn down to create a patio, a new distillery and brewery, a merchandise shop and a walkway to get to Dogfish's restaurant Chesapeake & Maine.

    More

    The next phase in Dogfish Head Brewery's journey is about to open.

    The company's new Brewing and Eats restaurant on Rehoboth Avenue will open its doors on Friday. The location replaces the company's original building, which sits just next door. That building will be torn down to create a patio, a new distillery and brewery, a merchandise shop and a walkway to get to Dogfish's restaurant Chesapeake & Maine.

    More

  • Car plows into Times Square crowd; 1 dead, about 20 hurt

    Car plows into Times Square crowd; 1 dead, about 20 hurt

    A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others

    More

    A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others

    More

  • SU Student Wins 100k on The Ellen Show

    SU Student Wins 100k on The Ellen Show

    Salisbury University graduate student wins $100,000 dollars on The Ellen Show.

    Daquan Mincy said he's always been one of Ellen's biggest fans.

    Mincy and his girlfriend, Adrienne, purchased tickets for the Ellen show not suspecting he'd leave a whole lot richer.

    More

    Salisbury University graduate student wins $100,000 dollars on The Ellen Show.

    Daquan Mincy said he's always been one of Ellen's biggest fans.

    Mincy and his girlfriend, Adrienne, purchased tickets for the Ellen show not suspecting he'd leave a whole lot richer.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices