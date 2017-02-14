CO Union: Vaughn Inmates Had "Hit List" - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

CO Union: Vaughn Inmates Had "Hit List"

Posted: Updated:
The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (WBOC/Chopper 16) The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (WBOC/Chopper 16)

WILMINGTON, Del. -- The union representing Delaware's correctional officers claims inmates involved in the hostage situation at the Vaughn Correction Center this month had a "hit list" of specific officers.

Attorney Bruce Rogers, counsel for the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said 17 specific officers were believed to be named by the inmates while negotiations were taking place during the standoff. He said the inmates demanded the officers resign, retire, be dismissed, or move to a different prison "or else."

Rogers said it is not believed that Lt. Steven Floyd, the officer who died during the hostage situation at Vaughn was on the purported list.

A spokesman for Delaware State Police did not comment Tuesday afternoon on the union's claims and said the updates on the investigation would be released when more information would be available. An email seeking comment from the Delaware Department of Correction was not immediately returned Tuesday.

COAD President Geoff Klopp said Tuesday he was concerned about the safety of officers.

"My phone blows up. Guys that are in there are ready to leave and find other employment. The reason they're staying is because they don't want to leave their other officers in there," he said.

During a news conference Tuesday announcing who would head an independent review of the hostage situation, Gov. John Carney said he is concerned about the safety of officers at Vaughn and other Delaware prisons.

"I go to bed every night thinking about the security of those individuals that go into those institutions, really, that stand between us and folks who would do us harm and worry about whether they have appropriate security measures in place," he said.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Va. Governor Visits Wallops Island to Mark Opening of UAV Airfield

    Va. Governor Visits Wallops Island to Mark Opening of UAV Airfield

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:05:03 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:48:34 GMT
    UAV flies over new Virginia Space UAV AirfieldUAV flies over new Virginia Space UAV Airfield

    Virginia's governor has helped launch a $5 million runway dedicated to drone research and development on the Eastern Shore.

    More

    Virginia's governor has helped launch a $5 million runway dedicated to drone research and development on the Eastern Shore.

    More

  • Family Pleads for New Information on Year-Old Death Investigation Near Smyrna

    Family Pleads for New Information on Year-Old Death Investigation Near Smyrna

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:35:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:48:17 GMT

    GLASGOW, Del. -- Relatives of James Leager, a 63-year-old man who died more than a year ago after being found in his truck near Smyrna with serious injuries, pleaded on Thursday for new information into his death. Leager's surviving family spoke at a news conference with Delaware State Police asking for anyone with information on the assault that took place before his death on May 16, 2016 to come forward. "Our family lost a son, a brother, a father and a grandfather....

    More

    GLASGOW, Del. -- Relatives of James Leager, a 63-year-old man who died more than a year ago after being found in his truck near Smyrna with serious injuries, pleaded on Thursday for new information into his death. Leager's surviving family spoke at a news conference with Delaware State Police asking for anyone with information on the assault that took place before his death on May 16, 2016 to come forward. "Our family lost a son, a brother, a father and a grandfather....

    More

  • Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:18:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:48:00 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove. Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance. "My neighbors, they enjoy them, just as well as we do. I don't know what the big issue is," he said. Backyard chickens and roosters, as well as potential restrictions on the birds, were discussed Tuesday night by Kent C...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove. Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance. "My neighbors, they enjoy them, just as well as we do. I don't know what the big issue is," he said. Backyard chickens and roosters, as well as potential restrictions on the birds, were discussed Tuesday night by Kent C...

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Car plows into Times Square crowd; 1 dead, about 20 hurt

    Car plows into Times Square crowd; 1 dead, about 20 hurt

    A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others

    More

    A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others

    More

  • Family Pleads for New Information on Year-Old Death Investigation Near Smyrna

    Family Pleads for New Information on Year-Old Death Investigation Near Smyrna

    Relatives of James Leager, a 63-year-old man who died more than a year ago after being found in his truck near Smyrna with serious injuries, pleaded on Thursday for new information into his death.

    Leager's surviving family spoke at a news conference with Delaware State Police asking for anyone with information on the assault that took place before his death on May 16, 2016 to come forward.

    More

    Relatives of James Leager, a 63-year-old man who died more than a year ago after being found in his truck near Smyrna with serious injuries, pleaded on Thursday for new information into his death.

    Leager's surviving family spoke at a news conference with Delaware State Police asking for anyone with information on the assault that took place before his death on May 16, 2016 to come forward.

    More

  • New Canisters Boost Beer Production

    New Canisters Boost Beer Production

    Dogfish Head Brewery has eight new canisters that mean they'll soon produce a lot more beer.

    The canisters are 3,000 times the size of Dogfish's original fermentation tanks. They have a 1200 barrel capacity where beer ages. In the past, beer was fermented and aged in the same tank, meaning the new tanks mean more production.

    More

    Dogfish Head Brewery has eight new canisters that mean they'll soon produce a lot more beer.

    The canisters are 3,000 times the size of Dogfish's original fermentation tanks. They have a 1200 barrel capacity where beer ages. In the past, beer was fermented and aged in the same tank, meaning the new tanks mean more production.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices