CO Union: Vaughn Inmates Had "Hit List"

WILMINGTON, Del. -- The union representing Delaware's correctional officers claims inmates involved in the hostage situation at the Vaughn Correction Center this month had a "hit list" of specific officers.

Attorney Bruce Rogers, counsel for the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said 17 specific officers were believed to be named by the inmates while negotiations were taking place during the standoff. He said the inmates demanded the officers resign, retire, be dismissed, or move to a different prison "or else."

Rogers said it is not believed that Lt. Steven Floyd, the officer who died during the hostage situation at Vaughn was on the purported list.

A spokesman for Delaware State Police did not comment Tuesday afternoon on the union's claims and said the updates on the investigation would be released when more information would be available. An email seeking comment from the Delaware Department of Correction was not immediately returned Tuesday.

COAD President Geoff Klopp said Tuesday he was concerned about the safety of officers.

"My phone blows up. Guys that are in there are ready to leave and find other employment. The reason they're staying is because they don't want to leave their other officers in there," he said.

During a news conference Tuesday announcing who would head an independent review of the hostage situation, Gov. John Carney said he is concerned about the safety of officers at Vaughn and other Delaware prisons.

"I go to bed every night thinking about the security of those individuals that go into those institutions, really, that stand between us and folks who would do us harm and worry about whether they have appropriate security measures in place," he said.