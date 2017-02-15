Salisbury Man Sentenced to 6 Months in Stabbing Case

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- A Salisbury man accused of stabbing another man for refusing his sexual advances will spend six months in a Somerset County jail on a lesser charge.

Gregory Allan Ardis, 49, entered an Alford plea Tuesday. An Alford plea means he acknowledges there's enough evidence to convict him, but he doesn't admit to guilt. Ardis was sentenced for reckless endangerment, which is a misdemeanor.

According to investigators, the incident happened back on Aug. 30, 2016 in the area of Arden's Run in Princess Anne. Police said Ardis repeatedly lied to them and claimed to be a victim before he was ultimately arrested.

Ardis was ordered to serve one-third of an 18-month sentence at the Somerset County Detention Center in Westover. He was also ordered to be placed on 18 months of supervised probation after he's released from jail.

