Rep. Andy Harris Moving to Virtual Town Hall Meetings

Congressman Andy Harris (Photo: AP)

BALTIMORE (AP/WBOC)- After seeing disruptions at town hall meetings held by his fellow Republicans, Rep. Andy Harris, Maryland's lone Republican in Congress, says he's moving to virtual town halls.
    
Harris, who represents Maryland's 1st District, which includes the Eastern Shore, said Tuesday during WBAL-AM's "The C4 Show" that he doesn't put stock in angry crowds at the meetings, blaming an organized group that opposes President Donald Trump and "wants to cause trouble."
    
Constituents will be able to call in with questions during Harris' first virtual town hall Thursday. Harris says he expects to get questions on the Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement. He says they'll "answer the tough questions people ask."
    
Harris says he will hold town hall meetings around his district later this year when the plan to replace the law is put forward.
    

