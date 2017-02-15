Ex-VP Biden Elected Chair of National Constitution Center

PHILADELPHIA (WBOC/AP)- Former Vice President Joe Biden has been elected chair of the board of trustees at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center.



The center made the announcement Wednesday that Biden will succeed former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, whose term ended in January.



“Vice President Biden’s love for the Constitution, and passion for teaching all Americans about its enduring principles, have inspired people around the world,” said Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center. “From his service in the Senate to his time in the White House, Vice President Biden has devoted himself to educating all Americans about the founding principles of the Constitution and their timeless relevance today. The National Constitution Center is America’s leading convening place for non-partisan constitutional education and debate, and all of us here are thrilled and honored that Vice President Biden will lead us as our chair.”



Biden said he is honored to succeed former presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush at the head of such a "national treasure."

“The National Constitution Center’s mission to teach all Americans about the great document of human freedom that unites us has never been more timely, urgently needed, and inspiring," Biden said.



Biden will also be splitting his time between programs at the University of Delaware and the University of Pennsylvania as part of his post-White House life.