New Community Center Coming to Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury City Council this week voted to officially purchase a building at 306 Newton St. The 3,700-square-foot structure, built in 1920, will be transformed into a community center.

Tim Stock has lived across the street for about 10 years now and said 306 Newton has been empty for more than half a decade. Stock also said he has heard stories of when that building was full of life.

"Other people, members of the community, growing up would all go into this building when it was apartments and they would play there. It was a real community center at the time," Stock said.

A community center is what it is about to become again. The Salisbury Youth Development Advisory Committee suggested the council purchase 306 Newton St. for the transformation. Part of the appeal of the building was its proximity to other community assets, including a playground across the street, and the Camden Avenue Community Garden being just steps away.

Neighbors in the community have their own ideas on what they would like to see the center offer once the doors open.

"After-school programs. Maybe help with homework. Some activities, stuff like that," said Pamela Davis of Salisbury.

"I'd love to see them taking advantage of all the great stuff. Work with the library. Work with the schools. You know, have programs where parents and kids can get together," Stock said.

The message was loud and clear from parents. Any activities or programs in which kids can enjoy themselves, all while staying out of trouble, would be a welcomed addition to their community.