Dover Police: Three Men Arrested After Using Postal Service for Drug Trafficking

DOVER, Del.- Dover police on Tuesday arrested three men in connection with a drug trafficking attempt through the United States Postal Service.

Police said they learned that two of the men were using the USPS to ship more than 130 grams of cocaine from Puerto Rico to their Delaware home address on the 1000 block of South Little Creek Road. The package was intercepted by the Postal Service, who contacted police, leading to an investigation. The suspects were taken into custody when they received the drug delivery.

Police arrested Felix Claudio, 23, and Eduardo Muriel, 26, for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of crack cocaine in a Tier 5 quantity. They were both committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $44,500 secured bond. Felix Mozetca Claudio, 27, was also arrested for resisting arrest. He was released on an unsecured bond.