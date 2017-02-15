Suspect Sought in Robbery of Easton Wawa - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Suspect Sought in Robbery of Easton Wawa

Posted:
Photo of suspect provided by Easton Police Photo of suspect provided by Easton Police

EASTON, Md. - Police are looking for a suspect wanted for robbing the Easton Wawa on Route 50 early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the strings pulled tight when he entered the store around 4 a.m. Police say after walking around the store for a few minutes, the suspect bought a pack of cigarettes and then demanded the clerk open the register and hand over cash.

Police say the suspect had a hand under his sweatshirt as if holding a weapon, though the clerk did not actually see a weapon. The suspect ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of money, at which time another witness reported seeing him remove his hood, revealing a reddish brown, pointed beard, according to police.

Police are describing the suspect as a white man, wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, possibly with an Under Armour logo. Police are asking any possible witnesses to contact Det. Shayne McKinney of the Easton Police Department.

