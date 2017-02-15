Delmarva Power Gets Approved for Partial Rate Increase for Md. C - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delmarva Power Gets Approved for Partial Rate Increase for Md. Customers

Posted: Updated:

BALTIMORE- The Maryland Public Service Commission says it has denied Delmarva Power & Light Company's request to increase its Maryland electric distribution rates by $66 million, but has approved to grant the company a revenue increase of $38.3 million.

Back in January, a chief public utility judge proposed an order granting the company a $38.2 million increase, but the electric company and the Maryland Office of People's Counsel appealed the judge's order. Delmarva Power's original proposal called for an increase of the average residential monthly bill by $21.42.

The increased rates request included recovery costs related to "reliability expenditures and capital investments in Advanced Metering Infrastructure." Though the commission found the AMI system beneficial, PSC ordered Delmarva Power to continue find other ways to increase its service to its customers.

With the commission's decision, customers can now expect their monthly bills to be increased by $10.84. The commission also reversed the judge's decision to increase the fixed residential customer charge, authorizing a 3% increase of $8.17.

Customers can expect new rates to go into effect Feb. 15. 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • New Canisters Boost Beer Production

    New Canisters Boost Beer Production

    Dogfish Head Brewery has eight new canisters that mean they'll soon produce a lot more beer.

    The canisters are 3,000 times the size of Dogfish's original fermentation tanks. They have a 1200 barrel capacity where beer ages. In the past, beer was fermented and aged in the same tank, meaning the new tanks mean more production.

    More

    Dogfish Head Brewery has eight new canisters that mean they'll soon produce a lot more beer.

    The canisters are 3,000 times the size of Dogfish's original fermentation tanks. They have a 1200 barrel capacity where beer ages. In the past, beer was fermented and aged in the same tank, meaning the new tanks mean more production.

    More

  • Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More

  • Family Pleads for New Information on Year-Old Death Investigation Near Smyrna

    Family Pleads for New Information on Year-Old Death Investigation Near Smyrna

    Relatives of James Leager, a 63-year-old man who died more than a year ago after being found in his truck near Smyrna with serious injuries, pleaded on Thursday for new information into his death.

    Leager's surviving family spoke at a news conference with Delaware State Police asking for anyone with information on the assault that took place before his death on May 16, 2016 to come forward.

    More

    Relatives of James Leager, a 63-year-old man who died more than a year ago after being found in his truck near Smyrna with serious injuries, pleaded on Thursday for new information into his death.

    Leager's surviving family spoke at a news conference with Delaware State Police asking for anyone with information on the assault that took place before his death on May 16, 2016 to come forward.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices