Delmarva Power Gets Approved for Partial Rate Increase for Md. Customers

BALTIMORE- The Maryland Public Service Commission says it has denied Delmarva Power & Light Company's request to increase its Maryland electric distribution rates by $66 million, but has approved to grant the company a revenue increase of $38.3 million.

Back in January, a chief public utility judge proposed an order granting the company a $38.2 million increase, but the electric company and the Maryland Office of People's Counsel appealed the judge's order. Delmarva Power's original proposal called for an increase of the average residential monthly bill by $21.42.

The increased rates request included recovery costs related to "reliability expenditures and capital investments in Advanced Metering Infrastructure." Though the commission found the AMI system beneficial, PSC ordered Delmarva Power to continue find other ways to increase its service to its customers.

With the commission's decision, customers can now expect their monthly bills to be increased by $10.84. The commission also reversed the judge's decision to increase the fixed residential customer charge, authorizing a 3% increase of $8.17.

Customers can expect new rates to go into effect Feb. 15.