Officials: Sussex Correctional Officer Assaulted

DOVER, Del. -- A correctional officer who works at the Sussex County Correctional Institution was struck by an inmate on Monday, officials said.

Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Correction, said there was no indication the officer was seriously injured during the incident. She said the inmate involved in the attack was an inmate of two months and was charged with Assault in a Detention Facility and Harassment of a Law Enforcement K-9.

The Correctional Officers Association of Delaware claimed the inmate was taunting a correctional patrol dog during a dinner meal. The union said in a release about the incident that two officers then escorted the inmate back to his cell and instructed him to end his disruptive behavior.

"As one of the Officers was speaking to the inmate, the inmate charged and threw a punch, striking the Officer on the side of his neck," the release read.

The union said one officer received an abrasion and bruising and the inmate was verbally abusive to officers and communicated a threat to medical staff.