Portion of Assawoman Canal Trail Closed Until Early Spring

LEWES, Del.- Due to the Assawoman Canal maintenance dredging project currently underway by DNREC's Division of Watershed Stewardship, a portion of the Division of Parks & Recreation's adjacent Assawoman Canal Trail has been closed until early spring.



Officials said the trailhead parking lot at Town Road (near Route 26) will remain open and visitors can still access the northern section of the trail. However, the 500-yard-long southern section of the one-mile trail will remain closed during the Assawoman Canal dredging project due because of heavy excavation equipment working at the site. The southern section of the trail has a tentative April 1 reopening date.



The purpose of the Assawoman Canal maintenance dredging project is to improve recreational navigation along the four-mile-long waterway. The multi-use Assawoman Canal Trail is managed by Delaware Seashore State Park.

For more information, call Park Superintendent Doug Long at (302) 227-2800.