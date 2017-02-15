Rapid Rise of Fentanyl-Related Deaths in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rapid Rise of Fentanyl-Related Deaths in Delaware

Posted: Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect
Gary Calloway describes his experience with heroin Gary Calloway describes his experience with heroin

308 people died from drug overdoses in Delaware in 2016. 120 of them contained fentanyl, a powerful synthetic painkiller 50 times more potent than heroin. Gary Calloway is a recovering addict and says the drug ruined his life.

"I lost everything," he tells WBOC. "I'm 58 years old and I have nothing to show for it."

Calloway says his addiction started when he was prescribed percocet -an opioid painkiller--for back pain. His dosage gradually increased from 5 milligrams a day to 30. His usage was so high that his doctor sent him to a pain treatment center to get his medicine injected. But when the center closed its doors, he turned to the street and started using heroin, some of it laced with fentanyl.

"A bad batch of heroin would come around and people were OD'ing on it." he recalled. "Well I'm looking for that, too. I want that feeling. That's how miserable life is being on this heroin." 

Pauline Powell with Attack Addiction says she's heard stories like Calloway's too many times to count.

"[Addicts] don't say "Well that's something I need to stay away from,'" she says. "They say, "How can I get my hands on it? It must give them a really good high.' And that frightening."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says deaths from synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, increased 72 percent from 2014 to 2015. In Delaware, the numbers are even more dramatic. In 2012, there were 15 fentanyl-related deaths. That number jumped 180 percent by 2015, where there were 42 fentanyl-related deaths. In 2016, there were 120 fentanyl-related deaths--a 186 percent increase.

The state encourages anyone struggling with addiction--or any of their family members--to visit www.HelpIsHereDE.com, the state's revamped website for addiction resources. People can also call the state's 24/7 Crisis Services Helpline. In Kent and Sussex counties, the number is 1-800-345-6785. In New Castle County, the number is 1-800-652-2929.

Powell and Calloway both say prescriber education is a key first step. Calloway says he urges doctors to find alternatives for opioids, citing his current treatment with a non-addictive painkiller.

"Why couldn't they have done that to me before all this happened to my life?" he asks. "Because I lost everything,"

For more on fentanyl and the state's statistics, click here

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Long Neck Kick n' Chicken To Re-open Wednesday

    Long Neck Kick n' Chicken To Re-open Wednesday

    Friday, May 19 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-05-19 19:10:34 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-05-20 02:12:57 GMT

    After closing its doors due to multiple burglaries, the Long Neck Kick n' Chicken is set to re-open Wednesday morning.

    More

    After closing its doors due to multiple robberies, the Long Neck Kick n' Chicken is set to re-open Wednesday morning.

    More

  • DE Judge Rejects Rape Appeal

    DE Judge Rejects Rape Appeal

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:52:43 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:52:43 GMT

    A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a Michigan man sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl he met online.      

    More

    A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a Michigan man sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl he met online.      

    More

  • Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:00:52 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:00:52 GMT

      Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    More

      Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • New Canisters Boost Beer Production

    New Canisters Boost Beer Production

    Dogfish Head Brewery has eight new canisters that mean they'll soon produce a lot more beer.

    The canisters are 3,000 times the size of Dogfish's original fermentation tanks. They have a 1200 barrel capacity where beer ages. In the past, beer was fermented and aged in the same tank, meaning the new tanks mean more production.

    More

    Dogfish Head Brewery has eight new canisters that mean they'll soon produce a lot more beer.

    The canisters are 3,000 times the size of Dogfish's original fermentation tanks. They have a 1200 barrel capacity where beer ages. In the past, beer was fermented and aged in the same tank, meaning the new tanks mean more production.

    More

  • Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More

  • Family Pleads for New Information on Year-Old Death Investigation Near Smyrna

    Family Pleads for New Information on Year-Old Death Investigation Near Smyrna

    Relatives of James Leager, a 63-year-old man who died more than a year ago after being found in his truck near Smyrna with serious injuries, pleaded on Thursday for new information into his death.

    Leager's surviving family spoke at a news conference with Delaware State Police asking for anyone with information on the assault that took place before his death on May 16, 2016 to come forward.

    More

    Relatives of James Leager, a 63-year-old man who died more than a year ago after being found in his truck near Smyrna with serious injuries, pleaded on Thursday for new information into his death.

    Leager's surviving family spoke at a news conference with Delaware State Police asking for anyone with information on the assault that took place before his death on May 16, 2016 to come forward.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices