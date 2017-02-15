New Costly Government Radio System - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Costly Government Radio System

Snow Hill Police Department (Photo: WBOC) Snow Hill Police Department (Photo: WBOC)

SNOW HILL, Md.- New radio system will put a dent in the Snow Hill Police Department's pocket.

The State of Maryland, State of Delaware, Commonwealth of Virginia and Worcester County are actively transitioning all state government radio system users to a new radio system known as Project 25. This new radio system will ensure all public safety responders can communicate with one another.

Snow Hill Chief of Police Tom Davis said this radio system will have its benefits but, also its downsides.

"All of these technological things that we use in modern policing are great. But, they're very expensive," Chief Davis said.

This new system will cost the Snow Hill Police Department almost 40 thousand dollars. Except, they don't have the funding for it.

Snow Hill Mayor Charlie Dorman said, even though the money isn't there this is a system they absolutely need.

"We have to borrow the money in order to get this in and we have to do it. There's no reason for us not to," said Mayor Dorman.

Chief Davis said they were notified they would need to replace their radios about a year ago. But, they just found out they would not be receiving money from the state.

"We applied for a grant and we did not get the grant. So we didn't learn about that until just about two months ago or so," Chief Davis said.

Chief Davis said that if these new radios are not replaced by September, they will be unable to communicate with anyone outside of their office.

We reached out to several state officials for a comment Wednesday, and we are still waiting to hear back from them.

