Trial for Smyrna Man Accused of Murdering Wife Postponed

A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a Michigan man sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl he met online.More
A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a Michigan man sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl he met online.More
Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.More
Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.More
After closing its doors due to multiple burglaries, the Long Neck Kick n' Chicken is set to re-open Wednesday morning.More
After closing its doors due to multiple robberies, the Long Neck Kick n' Chicken is set to re-open Wednesday morning.More
A federal judge on Friday sentenced the former owner of O.C. Jamboree in West Ocean City to 36 years in prison followed by lifetime supervised release on child pornography charges.More
A federal judge on Friday sentenced the former owner of O.C. Jamboree in West Ocean City to 36 years in prison followed by lifetime supervised release on child pornography charges.More
A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a former Lewes pediatrician serving life in prison after being convicted on several counts of raping young patients.More
A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a former Lewes pediatrician serving life in prison after being convicted on several counts of raping young patients.More
A joint investigation between Delaware State Police and the Delaware Department of Justice seizes one of the largest heroin hauls in state history. 13 people are now charged in connection to operation "Duck Hunt."More
A joint investigation between Delaware State Police and the Delaware Department of Justice seizes one of the largest heroin hauls in state history. 13 people are now charged in connection to operation "Duck Hunt."More
Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.
For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.
While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.More
Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.
For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.
While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.More
It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.
Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.More
It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.
Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.More
In Dover, in recent weeks, shootings have mostly been concentrated on the south side of New Street with a person, a home, and a car being hit by gunfire.More
In Dover, in recent weeks, shootings have mostly been concentrated on the south side of New Street with a person, a home, and a car being hit by gunfire.More