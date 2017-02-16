Trial for Smyrna Man Accused of Murdering Wife Postponed

DOVER, Del. - The trial for a Smyrna man accused of murdering his wife and running away with his children in January 2015 has been postponed.

Cortez A. Hamilton, Sr. waived his right to a speedy trial after his defense attorney needed more preparation time due to a murder case he just handled in Maryland. The trial has been tentatively scheduled for September, depending on the state witnesses' availability.

Hamilton was found in Indiana on January 10, 2015 with his children, Colette Hamilton and Cortez Hamilton, Jr., then 4 years and 4 months old, after an Amber Alert was sent out for the children and their mother 35-year-old Keisha Hamilton. The children were turned safely over to Indiana's Division of Family Services, but their mother has still not been found. Prosecutors believe there is sufficient evidence to bring the murder charge.

Mr. Hamilton waived extradition and was returned to Delaware on Jan. 22, 2015. Charges include first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

