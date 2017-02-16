Deputies Strengthening Patrols at Queen Anne's County High Schoo - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Deputies Strengthening Patrols at Queen Anne's County High School Following Possible Threat

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. - After growing concerns by parents in Queen Anne's County over reports of a student planning to bring a weapon to school on Thursday, school officials and the sheriff's office will have extra patrols on hand.

According to the Queen Anne's County Board of Education, the school board and the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office received a number phone calls Wednesday night in regards to a student bringing a weapon to Queen Anne's County High School Thursday. 

The school board said the sheriff's office investigated the allegations and cannot find any validity to the intended threat. However, out of caution, extra deputies and staff from the school's central office will be on hand Thursday to make sure that the school day is safe and secure for all students.

The school board says it, along with the sheriff's office, will continue to monitor any and all allegations that are made concerning the safety of students in all of their schools.
 

