Maryland Democrats Hire Strategist to Focus on Hogan - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Democrats Hire Strategist to Focus on Hogan

Posted: Updated:
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (Brian Witte/AP) Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (Brian Witte/AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The Maryland Democratic Party says it has hired a strategist to focus on "holding Gov. Larry Hogan accountable."
    
Citing a statement from the Maryland Democrat Party, The Baltimore Sun reports that Bryan Lesswing has been hired as a communications adviser.
    
Democrats have not coalesced around a candidate to face Hogan, a popular Republican who has amassed a $5.1 million war chest for his 2018 re-election bid.
    
In recent weeks, Democrats have aggressively sought to tie Hogan to Republican President Donald J. Trump, pressuring the governor to take a position on Trump's controversial travel ban. Hogan has declined to do so.
    
Lesswing most recently worked as a regional press secretary for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
    

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • DE Judge Rejects Rape Appeal

    DE Judge Rejects Rape Appeal

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:52:43 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-20 02:52:26 GMT

    A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a Michigan man sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl he met online.      

    More

    A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a Michigan man sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl he met online.      

    More

  • Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:00:52 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-20 02:52:06 GMT

      Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    More

      Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    More

  • Long Neck Kick n' Chicken To Re-open Wednesday

    Long Neck Kick n' Chicken To Re-open Wednesday

    Friday, May 19 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-05-19 19:10:34 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-05-20 02:51:49 GMT

    After closing its doors due to multiple burglaries, the Long Neck Kick n' Chicken is set to re-open Wednesday morning.

    More

    After closing its doors due to multiple robberies, the Long Neck Kick n' Chicken is set to re-open Wednesday morning.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

  • Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More

  • Residents Worry About Uptick in Violence on One Particular Street

    Residents Worry About Uptick in Violence on One Particular Street

    In Dover, in recent weeks, shootings have mostly been concentrated on the south side of New Street with a person, a home, and a car being hit by gunfire.

    More

    In Dover, in recent weeks, shootings have mostly been concentrated on the south side of New Street with a person, a home, and a car being hit by gunfire.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices