Town of Frankford Accepts Settlement Offer From DNREC

FRANKFORD, Del.- The Frankford Town Council has accepted an offer from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control that will forgive $450,000 the town borrowed from DNREC for a well upgrade.

Frankford Councilman Marty Presley said the town council voted Tuesday night to accept DNREC's settlement offer. In exchange, the town will conduct a feasibility study and put fluoride in the water, a state and federal requirement.

Frankford had borrowed $1 million from DNREC to upgrade its well under the impression that Mountaire Farms would be a customer. However, last year DNREC allowed Mountaire Farms to build its own non-potable well, cutting 33 percent of the town's water consumption and subsequent revenue.