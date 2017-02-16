New Report Finds Dozens of Bad Bridges in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Report Finds Dozens of Bad Bridges in Delaware

This bridge on US 113 over Iron Branch in Millsboro is structurally deficient and in need of repair, according to a new report.

DOVER, Del.- A newely-released national report says there are nearly 56,000 structurally-deficient bridges in the United States, with dozens of those bridges in Delaware.

According to the American Road and Transportation Builder Association's 2017 report, there are 877 bridges in the First State, and 43 of them are in bad shape.

The ARTBA report also notes there are four bridges in Sussex County that are ranked as most-traveled while also in poor condition:

  • US 113 over Iron Branch in Millsboro
  • Robinsville Road over Love Creek in Nassau
  • Nine Foot Road over Wharton near Dagsboro
  • Cedar Lane over Eli Walls Ditch near Georgetown 

According to the report, structurally-deficient means one or more of the key bridge elements, such as the deck, superstructure or substructure, is considered to be in "poor" or worse condition.

Perhaps the most notable of those bridges is the US 113 one in Millsboro. Built in 1916, this bridge has the third most daily crossings among Delaware bridges in need of repair.

According to the report, Delaware has identified needed repairs on 330 bridges, which the state estimates will cost $360 million.

The report isn't all bad news if you compare Delaware to other states. In fact, Delaware is actually the third best state when it comes to the percentage of bridges in bad shape.  

