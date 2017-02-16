Man in Custody for Wawa Robbery

EASTON, Md.- Easton police say a man is in custody following a store robbery early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a Wawa located on the 8100 block of Ocean Gateway for a robbery around 4 a.m. Responding officers were told a man entered the store, approached the store clerk to buy a pack of cigarettes and after the transaction, demanded cash. The cashier reported to police the suspect had his hand in his sweatshirt implying he had a weapon on him. He later ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

With the assistance of the Maryland State Police and St. Michael's Police Department K-9 unit, police were able to identify 27-year-old Jacob Brach of Easton as the suspect. Brach was charged with robbery, second-degree assault, theft, and fourth-degree burglary. He is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.