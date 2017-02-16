Delaware Electric Cooperative's Board Approves Rate Decrease

GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors on Wednesday voted to approve a rate decrease for all of its 93,000 co-op members in Kent and Sussex counties.

Co-op President and CEO Bill Andrew proposed the rate change in January. The measure will lower electric bills by 5 percent and will take effect on March 1. The rate decrease will save the average family, using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity, $6 per month, or $72 per year.



“Falling wholesale power costs and member participation in our Beat the Peak program allowed us to take this action," Andrew said. "While there is no guarantee rates will remain this low, the co-op currently offers the lowest annualized electric rates in the State, and that’s something we’re very proud of.”



For more information on the rate changes visit www.delaware.coop.