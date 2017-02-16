Traffic Lights at Rt. 50 & 60 Foot Road Scheduled for 2018

PITTSVILLE, Md. - Officials from the Maryland State Highway Administration said the traffic lights set to be installed at the intersection of Route 50 and Sixty Foot Road in Pittsville will be put into place in 2018.

Prior to SHA proposing the traffic lights at the notoriously dangerous intersection, extra signage has been installed and flashing caution lights are warning drivers. However, to this point, it appears nothing is making the intersection of Route 50 and Sixty Foot Road any safer. Especially not recently, according to Tad Farlow of the Pittsville Fire Department.

"We've had 10 wrecks in this intersection in the last 10 weeks, which is roughly an average of one a week. All but one of those has resulted in injuries that required transport to the hospital," Farlow said.

In some of those recent accidents, the road was shut down for over an hour while crews cleaned up and the cars were towed away. SHA proposed installing the traffic lights at the intersection last June.

"We had the understanding that it was going to be done over the winter. The survey crews came out and did their job. They has everything set up for the light. We were under the understanding it would be done this summer. We don't know what happened to it," Farlow said.

SHA officials tell WBOC the final review of this project will now be done this summer. Then SHA will work to secure funding for the traffic lights. Based upon this timeline, SHA officials anticipate the traffic lights to be installed sometime next year. So for the Pittsville Fire Department, there will be another peak traffic season with no traffic lights at this intersection.

"If you're getting this in the off-season, then we can look forward to a significant increase in the summer as traffic increases, particularly with people who aren't familiar with this intersection," Farlow said.

Before the traffic lights were announced by SHA last year, "J-Turns" were proposed for the intersection. That idea was quickly shot down by many people in Pittsville, including those who worried how trucks would be able to navigate those turns.