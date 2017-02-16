Traffic Lights at Rt. 50 & 60 Foot Road Scheduled for 2018 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Traffic Lights at Rt. 50 & 60 Foot Road Scheduled for 2018

Posted: Updated:
Sixty Foot Road street sign. (Photo: WBOC) Sixty Foot Road street sign. (Photo: WBOC)

PITTSVILLE, Md. - Officials from the Maryland State Highway Administration said the traffic lights set to be installed at the intersection of Route 50 and Sixty Foot Road in Pittsville will be put into place in 2018.

Prior to SHA proposing the traffic lights at the notoriously dangerous intersection, extra signage has been installed and flashing caution lights are warning drivers.  However, to this point, it appears nothing is making the intersection of Route 50 and Sixty Foot Road any safer.  Especially not recently, according to Tad Farlow of the Pittsville Fire Department.

"We've had 10 wrecks in this intersection in the last 10 weeks, which is roughly an average of one a week.  All but one of those has resulted in injuries that required transport to the hospital," Farlow said.

In some of those recent accidents, the road was shut down for over an hour while crews cleaned up and the cars were towed away. SHA proposed installing the traffic lights at the intersection last June.

"We had the understanding that it was going to be done over the winter.  The survey crews came out and did their job.  They has everything set up for the light.  We were under the understanding it would be done this summer.  We don't know what happened to it," Farlow said.

SHA officials tell WBOC the final review of this project will now be done this summer.  Then SHA will work to secure funding for the traffic lights.  Based upon this timeline, SHA officials anticipate the traffic lights to be installed sometime next year.  So for the Pittsville Fire Department, there will be another peak traffic season with no traffic lights at this intersection.

"If you're getting this in the off-season, then we can look forward to a significant increase in the summer as traffic increases, particularly with people who aren't familiar with this intersection," Farlow said.

Before the traffic lights were announced by SHA last year, "J-Turns" were proposed for the intersection.  That idea was quickly shot down by many people in Pittsville, including those who worried how trucks would be able to navigate those turns.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • DE Judge Rejects Rape Appeal

    DE Judge Rejects Rape Appeal

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:52:43 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-20 02:52:26 GMT

    A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a Michigan man sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl he met online.      

    More

    A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a Michigan man sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl he met online.      

    More

  • Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:00:52 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-20 02:52:06 GMT

      Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    More

      Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    More

  • Long Neck Kick n' Chicken To Re-open Wednesday

    Long Neck Kick n' Chicken To Re-open Wednesday

    Friday, May 19 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-05-19 19:10:34 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-05-20 02:51:49 GMT

    After closing its doors due to multiple burglaries, the Long Neck Kick n' Chicken is set to re-open Wednesday morning.

    More

    After closing its doors due to multiple robberies, the Long Neck Kick n' Chicken is set to re-open Wednesday morning.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

  • Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More

  • WBOC Early Morning Weather Vidcast: May 20,2017

    WBOC Early Morning Weather Vidcast: May 20,2017

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices