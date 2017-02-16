Two Sought for Firing Shots at Dover Area Home - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Sought for Firing Shots at Dover Area Home

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police have released surveillance video photos in connection with a mid-January incident in which two unknown suspects fired several shots into a home north of Dover.

Police said the incident happened Tuesday, Jan. 10 when the two suspects fired shots at an occupied home. After the shooting the suspects drove away in a dark extended cab pickup truck and were seen headed northbound on US 13. Troopers said two female residents of the home, who were sleeping at the time of the shooting, were not injured.

Police said the suspects returned to the same home shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 and threw an incendiary device under one of the victim’s vehicles, which caught on fire. They fled the scene in a silver or gray four door sedan. There were no injuries.

The suspects were described as two males, one of whom was additionally described as black and approximately 5-foot-7.

This incident remains under investigation by Delaware State Police and detectives are asking anyone who may have any information in reference to this incident to contact Det. M. Weinstein at 302-698-8443 or the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 302-257-3078. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

