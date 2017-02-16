Lineup for The Delaware State Fair Announced

HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Delaware State Fair has announced its lineup of performers hitting the stage for this summer's fair.

Some of the big names set to hit the big stage are country acts Darius Rucker, Brantley Gilbert and country trio Rascal Flatts. Also a part of this year's lineup are singers Joe Pardi and Chris Lane, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, and Christian rock/folktronica act Crowder.

In addition to the fair's musical acts, the 2017 Summer Concert Series will also feature two-wheeled events, a rodeo, and the traditional harness racing. The 98th annual state fair kicks off on July 20 and runs through July 29, with a special kickoff show on July 19.

Tickets go on sale February 24 at 10 a.m.