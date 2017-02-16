Troopers Arrest Teen Involved in Armed Burglary

SELBYVILLE, Del. -- The Delaware State Police say they have arrested a teen and charged him in connection with a residential burglary where he fired shots at a homeowner.

Police report on February 9th, the 15-year-old, whose name WBOC is admitting because he is a minor, was arrested after detectives connected him to a November house burglary. During the burglary on the 32,000 block of Sanbru Lane, police say the suspect removed several guns and fired two shots from one of the guns toward the owner of the home. The victim was not injured.

The teen was arraigned before the Sussex County Family Court where he has been charged with Burglary in the 1st degree, Reckless endangering in the 1st degree, four counts of theft of a firearm, four counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony, Felony Theft, and Criminal Mischief. He was committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center in default of $12,500.00 secured bond. He is expected to face more charges are expected.