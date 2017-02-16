Maryland Republicans Propose Modernizing State Pension Plan

Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.