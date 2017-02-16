Lincoln Teen Arrested For Shoplifting Scheme

MILFORD, Del. - A teenager from Lincoln has been arrested in connection with a shoplifting case from October.

Milford Police say their investigation revealed 19-year-old Meagan Miller helped another suspect steal several items from Walmart on Oct. 17 by hiding the merchandise in a plastic Walmart bag they brought into the store and walking out with it.

According to police, Miller then reentered the store wearing different clothing and returned the stolen merchandise for cash.

Miller was charged with possession of shoplifter’s tools, shoplifting under $1,500, theft by false pretense under $1,500, use of illegitimate retail sales receipt and third-degree conspiracy, police said Thursday. She was released on $9,000 unsecured bail, with a preliminary hearing date scheduled for Feb. 24 in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.