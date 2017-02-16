Mayor Day Gets Involved In Off Campus Trash Situation At Salisbury University

SALISBURY, Md.- Mayor Day and Salisbury University are cracking down on the behavior of students off campus.

On Saturday, pictures circulated on social media of the aftermath of a day party that occurred in off campus housing on Cedar Crossing. The post containing the pictures was shared almost 400 times on Facebook.

The neighborhood is said to be primarily occupied by students and according to them it is where most of their parties occur.

Salisbury University senior Zach Soderstrum said, "I don't know how difficult it is to throw stuff away."

Mayor Jake Day sent out a notice to most of the occupants in this development that notified them they were in violation of the "City Property Maintenance Code." This code asks of all residents to make sure to "clean and remove all loose trash from property and street."

Salisbury senior Connor Canonico said, "You're in college, that's what college kids do but you have to be responsible and clean up after yourselves."

Associate Dean of Students at Salisbury University, Lawanda Dockins-Mill's said she has seen an improvement in the relationship between the community and the students living off campus. But, Dr. Mill's stressed that although the relationship is improving she said, "There is accountability for ill behavior."

"If you're living in a community or if you are living anywhere you need to take responsibility for your guests," Dr. Mills said.

Mayor Day was not free for a statement when we reached out to him Thursday.