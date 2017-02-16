Mayor Day Gets Involved In Off Campus Trash Situation At Salisbu - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Mayor Day Gets Involved In Off Campus Trash Situation At Salisbury University

Posted: Updated:
Cedar Crossing (Photo; John Robinson) Cedar Crossing (Photo; John Robinson)

SALISBURY, Md.- Mayor Day and Salisbury University are cracking down on the behavior of students off campus.

On Saturday, pictures circulated on social media of the aftermath of a day party that occurred in off campus housing on Cedar Crossing. The post containing the pictures was shared almost 400 times on Facebook. 

The neighborhood is said to be primarily occupied by students and according to them it is where most of their parties occur.

Salisbury University senior Zach Soderstrum said, "I don't know how difficult it is to throw stuff away."

Mayor Jake Day sent out a notice to most of the occupants in this development that notified them they were in violation of the "City Property Maintenance Code." This code asks of all residents to make sure to "clean and remove all loose trash from property and street."

Salisbury senior Connor Canonico said, "You're in college, that's what college kids do but you have to be responsible and clean up after yourselves."

Associate Dean of Students at Salisbury University, Lawanda Dockins-Mill's said she has seen an improvement in the relationship between the community and the students living off campus. But, Dr. Mill's stressed that although the relationship is improving she said, "There is accountability for ill behavior."

"If you're living in a community or if you are living anywhere you need to take responsibility for your guests," Dr. Mills said.

Mayor Day was not free for a statement when we reached out to him Thursday.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

  • Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More

  • WBOC Early Morning Weather Vidcast: May 20,2017

    WBOC Early Morning Weather Vidcast: May 20,2017

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices