Sussex Co. Uber Driver Accused of Burglarizing Clients' Empty Homes

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Police say they've arrested an Uber driver from Frankford for allegedly stealing items from his clients' empty homes.

The investigation began in August when state troopers linked 26-year-old Saddam Awadallah to multiple burglaries in the Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island areas.

The Delaware State Police, with the help of the Bethany Beach Police Department, discovered that Awadallah was an Uber driver who would take passengers from their homes to local businesses and restaurants in his white, 2004 Toyota Sienna. Police say while his passengers were out, Awadallah would return to their empty houses and steal items like credit cards, computers, watches, cell phones, tablets and sunglasses.

Awadallah was caught in Tennessee, according to police, and extradited back to Delaware on Feb. 13. Police say he was charged with second-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, theft with a victim 62 or older, 11 counts of theft and criminal mischief. Awadallah was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $31,000 secured bond.

Police are continuing to investigate these incidents and ask anyone who might have been a victim to contact Detective T. Powell at 302-752-3807. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”