Sussex Co. Uber Driver Accused of Burglarizing Clients' Empty Ho - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sussex Co. Uber Driver Accused of Burglarizing Clients' Empty Homes

Posted: Updated:

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Police say they've arrested an Uber driver from Frankford for allegedly stealing items from his clients' empty homes.

The investigation began in August when state troopers linked 26-year-old Saddam Awadallah to multiple burglaries in the Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island areas.

The Delaware State Police, with the help of the Bethany Beach Police Department, discovered that Awadallah was an Uber driver who would take passengers from their homes to local businesses and restaurants in his white, 2004 Toyota Sienna. Police say while his passengers were out, Awadallah would return to their empty houses and steal items like credit cards, computers, watches, cell phones, tablets and sunglasses.

Awadallah was caught in Tennessee, according to police, and extradited back to Delaware on Feb. 13. Police say he was charged with second-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, theft with a victim 62 or older, 11 counts of theft and criminal mischief. Awadallah was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $31,000 secured bond.

Police are continuing to investigate these incidents and ask anyone who might have been a victim to contact Detective T. Powell at 302-752-3807. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

  • Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    Kent County Looks at Backyard Chicken and Rooster Restrictions

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More

    It's not uncommon to see chickens walking outside Aaron Butcher's home in Willow Grove.

    Butcher and his wife own a few pet chickens and use them as a source eggs, something he said doesn't bother neighbors or cause a nuisance.

    More

  • WBOC Early Morning Weather Vidcast: May 20,2017

    WBOC Early Morning Weather Vidcast: May 20,2017

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices