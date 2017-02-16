Concerns About Overcrowding, Understaffing Linger After Vaughn I - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Concerns About Overcrowding, Understaffing Linger After Vaughn Incident

Posted: Updated:
The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (WBOC/Chopper 16) The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (WBOC/Chopper 16)

KENT COUNTY, Del. -- Two weeks after a deadly hostage situation in the Vaughn Correctional Center, some people remain concerned about alleged issues like understaffing and packed prison cells.

Earlier this week, the Delaware Department of Correction said 16 correctional officers and a teacher at Vaughn announced their resignation or retirement or have have plans to leave in the coming months. The development comes two weeks after the death of Lieutenant Steven Floyd during a hostage situation this month in the prison's "C" building.

Additionally, an attorney for the union representing the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said inmates involved in the uprising had complied a "hit list" of 17 COs they told negotiators needed to be relocated, retired, or removed from Vaughn "or else."

Union President Geoff Klopp said officers had been working with management to make sure overtime shifts were filled to make sure there are no coverage gaps. He said high amounts of overtime and understaffing, two issues he has long alleged are affecting Delaware prisons, may be worsened because the number of officers leaving their jobs could potentially double or become even higher than where t it currently stands.
"We're just kind of digging in hard and hunkering down and trying to get through the immediate next few days," he said.

DoC officials have noted the department just welcomed a new class of officers and is expected a new round of incoming COs in March. Overtime figures and trends since the hostage situation were not immediately available on Thursday.

Jayme Gravell, a DoC spokeswoman, said Vaughn remains under a "modified lockdown" and Building C is vacant. She said inmates who were housed there and "the facility has made adjustments to the housing of inmates based on immediate security risks and concerns."

Linda Butcher, a Kent County woman who said she has sons in Vaughn and relatives who are currently correctional officers, said she is concerned about the situation in Vaughn and other Delaware prisons because she believes they are overcrowded, based on her own observations and descriptions from her sons.

A former inmate herself, Butcher said crowded cells can lead to increased tension among inmates and, coupled with correctional officers who may be fatigued from frequent overtime work, is not a good combination.

"When your awareness is low, they're not looking around to see who's into what," she said. "You're not aware."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Laurel Man Arrested for Reportedly Stealing Women's Underwear

    Laurel Man Arrested for Reportedly Stealing Women's Underwear

    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:41:33 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:46:15 GMT
    Tyrone Jenkins-Heath Jr.; 21Tyrone Jenkins-Heath Jr.; 21

    A Laurel man is in jail after allegedly stealing a pair of women's panties early Friday morning.

    More

    A Laurel man is in jail after allegedly stealing a pair of women's panties early Friday morning.

    More

  • Troopers Seek Public's Help Finding Suspect

    Troopers Seek Public's Help Finding Suspect

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:55:19 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:55:19 GMT
    Stanley Mumford, 32Stanley Mumford, 32

    LEWES, DE. – State Police are requesting assistance in locating Stanley Mumford, 32 of Millsboro, who is wanted for Strangulation, Assault 3rd, and Theft. 

    More

    LEWES, DE. – State Police are requesting assistance in locating Stanley Mumford, 32 of Millsboro, who is wanted for Strangulation, Assault 3rd, and Theft. 

    More

  • Dover Drive-By Shooting Injures One

    Dover Drive-By Shooting Injures One

    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:56:03 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:57:00 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- A Dover man on Friday was shot in the foot at his home and returned fire against the shooter, city police said. It happened about 6:18 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Fairview Drive, according to Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover police spokesman. The man was shot in the foot after a Chevy Impala stopped in front of his residence and someone opened fire, Hoffman said. The vehicle circled around and gunfire was again directed toward the man, Hoffman said. The man shot retur...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A Dover man on Friday was shot in the foot at his home and returned fire against the shooter, city police said. It happened about 6:18 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Fairview Drive, according to Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover police spokesman. The man was shot in the foot after a Chevy Impala stopped in front of his residence and someone opened fire, Hoffman said. The vehicle circled around and gunfire was again directed toward the man, Hoffman said. The man shot retur...

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices