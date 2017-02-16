Harriet Tubman Portrait to Be Unveiled Saturday - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Harriet Tubman Portrait to Be Unveiled Saturday

Posted: Updated:

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - In less than a month away, Delmarva will see the grand opening of the new Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Church Creek in Dorchester County. I honor of the new center, there is going to be an unveiling of a one of a kind portrait of Tubman who is known for helping some 70 slaves escape to the north during the 1850's.

"She was a brave lady. Went through a lot. Putting her life on the line, many, many times", says local artist George Wright, who was commissioned to paint the portrait of the heroic conductor of the Underground Railroad. That unveiling is Saturday February 18 at 1pm at the Harriet Tubman Museum and Education Center in Cambridge. Wright says of Tubman, a native of Dorchester, that she means so much to the African American community on the Eastern Shore. "She's been an inspiration to a lot of people in this community and i thought it would be a great tribute to Tubman.

Despite his hereditary palsy, Wright painstakingly creates highly detailed paintings. "She had extremely large hand and you could see the veins they were very pronounced." 

Prints of the painting will be available for purchase at the Harriet Tubman Museum,  and at the Downtown Frame of Mine store in Cambridge starting Saturday.

Nicknamed the "Moses" of her people, Wright says this Harriet Tubman piece is one of the proudest moments of his illustrious career. "Overall, I'm really pleased with the final product of this commission.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Laurel Man Arrested for Reportedly Stealing Women's Underwear

    Laurel Man Arrested for Reportedly Stealing Women's Underwear

    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:41:33 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:46:15 GMT
    Tyrone Jenkins-Heath Jr.; 21Tyrone Jenkins-Heath Jr.; 21

    A Laurel man is in jail after allegedly stealing a pair of women's panties early Friday morning.

    More

    A Laurel man is in jail after allegedly stealing a pair of women's panties early Friday morning.

    More

  • Troopers Seek Public's Help Finding Suspect

    Troopers Seek Public's Help Finding Suspect

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:55:19 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:55:19 GMT
    Stanley Mumford, 32Stanley Mumford, 32

    LEWES, DE. – State Police are requesting assistance in locating Stanley Mumford, 32 of Millsboro, who is wanted for Strangulation, Assault 3rd, and Theft. 

    More

    LEWES, DE. – State Police are requesting assistance in locating Stanley Mumford, 32 of Millsboro, who is wanted for Strangulation, Assault 3rd, and Theft. 

    More

  • Dover Drive-By Shooting Injures One

    Dover Drive-By Shooting Injures One

    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:56:03 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:57:00 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- A Dover man on Friday was shot in the foot at his home and returned fire against the shooter, city police said. It happened about 6:18 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Fairview Drive, according to Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover police spokesman. The man was shot in the foot after a Chevy Impala stopped in front of his residence and someone opened fire, Hoffman said. The vehicle circled around and gunfire was again directed toward the man, Hoffman said. The man shot retur...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A Dover man on Friday was shot in the foot at his home and returned fire against the shooter, city police said. It happened about 6:18 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Fairview Drive, according to Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover police spokesman. The man was shot in the foot after a Chevy Impala stopped in front of his residence and someone opened fire, Hoffman said. The vehicle circled around and gunfire was again directed toward the man, Hoffman said. The man shot retur...

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices