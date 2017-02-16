Harriet Tubman Portrait to Be Unveiled Saturday

FRANKFORD, Del.– State Police Criminal Investigators at Troop 4 have made an arrest into a series of residential burglaries in the Frankford area.More
LEWES, DE. – State Police are requesting assistance in locating Stanley Mumford, 32 of Millsboro, who is wanted for Strangulation, Assault 3rd, and Theft.More
A 19-year-old Dagsboro man has been arrested after he shot a gun on school property.More
A Laurel man is in jail after allegedly stealing a pair of women's panties early Friday morning.More
LEWES, DE. – State Police are requesting assistance in locating Stanley Mumford, 32 of Millsboro, who is wanted for Strangulation, Assault 3rd, and Theft.More
DOVER, Del. -- A Dover man on Friday was shot in the foot at his home and returned fire against the shooter, city police said. It happened about 6:18 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Fairview Drive, according to Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover police spokesman. The man was shot in the foot after a Chevy Impala stopped in front of his residence and someone opened fire, Hoffman said. The vehicle circled around and gunfire was again directed toward the man, Hoffman said. The man shot retur...More
A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.More
The children of Arielle Sells, badly hurt in the attack that killed their mother, will likely have to relearn basic life skills, according to their grandmother Valentina Downing.More
