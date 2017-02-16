Harriet Tubman Portrait to Be Unveiled Saturday

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - In less than a month away, Delmarva will see the grand opening of the new Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Church Creek in Dorchester County. I honor of the new center, there is going to be an unveiling of a one of a kind portrait of Tubman who is known for helping some 70 slaves escape to the north during the 1850's.

"She was a brave lady. Went through a lot. Putting her life on the line, many, many times", says local artist George Wright, who was commissioned to paint the portrait of the heroic conductor of the Underground Railroad. That unveiling is Saturday February 18 at 1pm at the Harriet Tubman Museum and Education Center in Cambridge. Wright says of Tubman, a native of Dorchester, that she means so much to the African American community on the Eastern Shore. "She's been an inspiration to a lot of people in this community and i thought it would be a great tribute to Tubman.

Despite his hereditary palsy, Wright painstakingly creates highly detailed paintings. "She had extremely large hand and you could see the veins they were very pronounced."

Prints of the painting will be available for purchase at the Harriet Tubman Museum, and at the Downtown Frame of Mine store in Cambridge starting Saturday.

Nicknamed the "Moses" of her people, Wright says this Harriet Tubman piece is one of the proudest moments of his illustrious career. "Overall, I'm really pleased with the final product of this commission.