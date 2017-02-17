Delaware Judge Hears Arguments in FOIA Spat Between Markell, Flowers

Ocean City Police are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning that killed a pedestrian. Details are limited but police said the crash happened at approximately 2:24 a.m. at 45th Street and Coastal Highway.More
Friday night, Maryland State Police Troopers got a call for a burglary in progress and were able to arrest three suspects.More
FRANKFORD, Del.– State Police Criminal Investigators at Troop 4 have made an arrest into a series of residential burglaries in the Frankford area.More
A Laurel man is in jail after allegedly stealing a pair of women's panties early Friday morning.More
LEWES, DE. – State Police are requesting assistance in locating Stanley Mumford, 32 of Millsboro, who is wanted for Strangulation, Assault 3rd, and Theft.More
Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.
For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.
While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.More
A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.More
