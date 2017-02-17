Two Men Sentenced Under Maryland's New Anti-Poaching Law - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Men Sentenced Under Maryland's New Anti-Poaching Law

Posted: Updated:
Andrew Harding and Toby Hughes Andrew Harding and Toby Hughes
Photo of Deer Provided by Maryland Department of Natural Resources Photo of Deer Provided by Maryland Department of Natural Resources

VIENNA, Md. - Two men became the first to be sentenced this week under a new Maryland anti-poaching law.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says 21-year-olds Andrew Harding of Vienna and Toby Hughes of Seaford were found guilty Wednesday of charges stemming from hunting violations they were caught committing in Dorchester County in November.

According to DNR police, officers on surveillance near Vienna the night of Nov. 19 saw people in a pickup truck shine lights on a field off Maiden Branch Road. After several passes, the officers heard gunshots and the truck reappeared on the road.

DNR police say the officers stopped the truck and saw a freshly killed 9-point buck, untagged, in the back and a rifle in the passenger compartment. Officers arrested Harding and Hughes and seized the rifle and deer.

The men pleaded not guilty to the charges they faced but were convicted of casting rays with an implement (jacklighting), hunting deer at night, hunting deer from a vehicle, hunting deer during a closed season and having a loaded weapon in a vehicle, according to DNR.

DNR says Harding and Hughes were ordered to pay restitution and were sentenced to a six-month jail sentence, which was suspended, as well as one year of supervised probation. The men also had their hunting license privileges revoked for two years.

Under the state's new anti-poaching law that took effect in June, people who are convicted of deer poaching must pay restitution and complete a certain number of hours of community service. The monetary penalty is based on the measurement of the antlers – in gross inches – as scored on the Boone and Crockett Club system.

A buck with antlers scoring 150 or fewer points requires restitution of $2,000 to $5,000 and 80 hours of community service. A buck with antlers scoring more than 150 points requires restitution of $5,000 to $10,000 and 80 hours of community service. A deer without antlers requires restitution of $300 to $500 and 40 hours of community service.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • OCPD Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash

    OCPD Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:39 AM EDT2017-05-21 11:39:11 GMT
    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:41 AM EDT2017-05-21 11:41:36 GMT

    Ocean City Police are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning that killed a pedestrian. Details are limited but police said the crash happened at approximately 2:24 a.m. at 45th Street and Coastal Highway.

    More

    Ocean City Police are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning that killed a pedestrian. Details are limited but police said the crash happened at approximately 2:24 a.m. at 45th Street and Coastal Highway.

    More

  • MSP Arrest Three Somerset County Burglary Suspects

    MSP Arrest Three Somerset County Burglary Suspects

    Sunday, May 21 2017 5:46 AM EDT2017-05-21 09:46:30 GMT
    Sunday, May 21 2017 5:46 AM EDT2017-05-21 09:46:30 GMT

     Friday night, Maryland State Police Troopers got a call for a burglary in progress and were able to arrest three suspects.

    More

     Friday night, Maryland State Police Troopers got a call for a burglary in progress and were able to arrest three suspects.

    More

  • Detectives Make Arrest in Frankford Burglary Spree

    Detectives Make Arrest in Frankford Burglary Spree

    Saturday, May 20 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-05-21 02:18:44 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-05-21 02:18:44 GMT
    Justin R. Holderbaum, 34Justin R. Holderbaum, 34

    FRANKFORD, Del.– State Police Criminal Investigators at Troop 4 have made an arrest into a series of residential burglaries in the Frankford area. 

    More

    FRANKFORD, Del.– State Police Criminal Investigators at Troop 4 have made an arrest into a series of residential burglaries in the Frankford area. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • OCPD Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash

    OCPD Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:39 AM EDT2017-05-21 11:39:11 GMT
    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:41 AM EDT2017-05-21 11:41:36 GMT

    Ocean City Police are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning that killed a pedestrian. Details are limited but police said the crash happened at approximately 2:24 a.m. at 45th Street and Coastal Highway.

    More

    Ocean City Police are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning that killed a pedestrian. Details are limited but police said the crash happened at approximately 2:24 a.m. at 45th Street and Coastal Highway.

    More

  • Laurel Man Arrested for Reportedly Stealing Women's Underwear

    Laurel Man Arrested for Reportedly Stealing Women's Underwear

    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:41:33 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:46:15 GMT
    Tyrone Jenkins-Heath Jr.; 21Tyrone Jenkins-Heath Jr.; 21

    A Laurel man is in jail after allegedly stealing a pair of women's panties early Friday morning.

    More

    A Laurel man is in jail after allegedly stealing a pair of women's panties early Friday morning.

    More

  • Troopers Seek Public's Help Finding Suspect

    Troopers Seek Public's Help Finding Suspect

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:55:19 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:55:19 GMT
    Stanley Mumford, 32Stanley Mumford, 32

    LEWES, DE. – State Police are requesting assistance in locating Stanley Mumford, 32 of Millsboro, who is wanted for Strangulation, Assault 3rd, and Theft. 

    More

    LEWES, DE. – State Police are requesting assistance in locating Stanley Mumford, 32 of Millsboro, who is wanted for Strangulation, Assault 3rd, and Theft. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Cruisin' OC Weekend Raises Concerns

    Cruisin' OC Weekend Raises Concerns

    Although this weekend brought in a lot of business for the 25th Annual Cruisin' Ocean City, there were many people left in town that had mixed emotions about the event.More
    Although this weekend brought in a lot of business for the 25th Annual Cruisin' Ocean City, there were many people left in town that had mixed emotions about the event.More

  • Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Locals React to Cruisin' Ocean City

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

    Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.

    For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.

    While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.

    More

  • WBOC Early Morning Weather Vidcast May 21, 2017

    WBOC Early Morning Weather Vidcast May 21, 2017

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices