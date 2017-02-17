Rehoboth City Hall Delays Opening

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - After years of planning and months of construction, the City of Rehoboth Beach will have to wait a little longer for their new city hall.

Originally slated for a July 2017 opening, the project has now been pushed back til the fall. The city is working on funding for the project, with commissioners planning to use $1 million from a reserve fund to finish the project.

"Cost overruns for any major construction project are commonplace," says Krys Johnson, a communications specialist for the City of Rehoboth Beach. "Contingencies were built into the project and it is important to note that any cost overrun is associated with the original scope of the project as it has been engineered and designed."

Johnson says the commissioners are expected to approve the $1 million necessary in their March budget meeting. Some who live in Rehoboth Beach are eager to see the work completed.

"It seems to be moving along pretty quick," says Ben Wodiska. "I can't wait to see what it looks like when it's done."

"I support it and I grimace when it comes to paying for it," says Sam Haviland. "It's hard to come up with the money and have all the services that are necessary...It seems like they want to charge you to breathe if they could."

Johnson stresses that this addition is normal.

Johnson says the project is fluid and the city looks forward to moving in to the new facility in the fall.