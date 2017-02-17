Lincoln Woman Wanted on Robbery Charges

LINCOLN, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Lincoln woman wanted for robbery.

Police say on February 2, a woman tried to sell laundry products at a home on Cubbage Drive. According to police, the victim agreed to buy the products and went into the kitchen to get money.

Police say the suspect followed the victim inside, pulled out a knife and demanded money. The victim handed over the cash, and police say the suspect also took credit cards and a cell phone before taking off.

Police later identified the suspect as 23-year-old Julia Vadakin. She is described as as a white female, approximately 5’07” tall, and weighs approximately 200-225 lbs.

Troopers say Vadakin is also wanted for violation of probation, seven active capiases out of Kent and Sussex County Court of Common Pleas and shoplifting out of the Camden Police Department.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Julia N. Vadakin, they are asked to contact Detective J. Jones at 302-752-3795. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”