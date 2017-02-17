Man Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Car in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a serious afternoon car crash in which a person was hit.

Troopers say Brock A. Charles, 32, of Lewes, DE, was attempting to walk in an eastbound direction across the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway, approximately 0.2 miles north of Shuttle Road, around 12:03 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2017.

Investigators say as Charles, who was not utilizing a marked crosswalk, stepped into the right hand lane of Coastal Highway, he was hit by a 2016 Freightliner Tractor, pulling a 2013 Great Dane trailer, which was being operated by Michael Jock, 58, of Newark, DE.

Police say Charles was thrown in a southbound direction and came to rest in the right hand lane of travel. Michael Jock was able to bring his vehicle to a controlled stop just south of the crash scene.

Charles was treated at the scene by Sussex County Paramedics, then transported to Beebe Healthcare where he was stabilized before being transported to the Christiana Hospital and admitted with serious injuries. It is unknown if alcohol or drug use on the part of Charles was a factor in this crash.

Michael Jock, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, was not injured. Alcohol or drug use on the part of Jock is not being considered as a factor in the crash.

Southbound Coastal Highway traffic was restricted to one lane for approximately 3 hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.

This crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police.