Man Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Car in Rehoboth Beach - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Car in Rehoboth Beach

Posted: Updated:
By Micheal Kettelberger
Connect

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a serious afternoon car  crash in which a person was hit.

Troopers say Brock A. Charles, 32, of Lewes, DE, was attempting to walk in an eastbound direction across the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway, approximately 0.2 miles north of Shuttle Road, around 12:03 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2017.

Investigators say as Charles, who was not utilizing a marked crosswalk, stepped into the right hand lane of Coastal Highway, he was hit by a 2016 Freightliner Tractor, pulling a 2013 Great Dane trailer, which was being operated by Michael Jock, 58, of Newark, DE.

Police say Charles was thrown in a southbound direction and came to rest in the right hand lane of travel. Michael Jock was able to bring his vehicle to a controlled stop just south of the crash scene.

Charles was treated at the scene by Sussex County Paramedics, then transported to Beebe Healthcare where he was stabilized before being transported to the Christiana Hospital and admitted with serious injuries. It is unknown if alcohol or drug use on the part of Charles was a factor in this crash.

Michael Jock, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, was not injured. Alcohol or drug use on the part of Jock is not being considered as a factor in the crash.

Southbound Coastal Highway traffic was restricted to one lane for approximately 3 hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.

This crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • New Street Shootings Rattle Some Dover Residents

    New Street Shootings Rattle Some Dover Residents

    Sunday, May 21 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-05-22 03:57:34 GMT
    Sunday, May 21 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-05-22 03:57:34 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- A number of shootings in the area of New Street in Dover have some residents of the area unsettled over the recent violence. Since the beginning of the month, there have been at least four shooting incidents on both the north and south sides of New Street, according to police. In those incidents, two people have been shot and a car and home have been hit by gunfire. The most recent New Street shooting happened in an area behind homes in the 200 block of North New Stre...More
    DOVER, Del. -- A number of shootings in the area of New Street in Dover have some residents of the area unsettled over the recent violence. Since the beginning of the month, there have been at least four shooting incidents on both the north and south sides of New Street, according to police. In those incidents, two people have been shot and a car and home have been hit by gunfire. The most recent New Street shooting happened in an area behind homes in the 200 block of North New Stre...More

  • OCPD Indentify Victim in Fatal Pedestrian Crash

    OCPD Indentify Victim in Fatal Pedestrian Crash

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:39 AM EDT2017-05-21 11:39:11 GMT
    Sunday, May 21 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-05-21 22:26:23 GMT

    OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

    More

    OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

    More

  • Woman Arrested in Deadly Salisbury Stabbing

    Woman Arrested in Deadly Salisbury Stabbing

    Sunday, May 21 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-21 22:16:51 GMT
    Sunday, May 21 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-21 22:16:51 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    SALISBURY, Md.-- Maryland State Police have arrested a Salisbury woman in connection with an early morning stabbing. 

    More

    SALISBURY, Md.-- Maryland State Police have arrested a Salisbury woman in connection with an early morning stabbing. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices