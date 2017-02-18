Both Sides Show Up to “No Ban, No Wall, No Registry Rally” - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Both Sides Show Up to “No Ban, No Wall, No Registry Rally”

Posted: Updated:
Rally Supporters hold up signs. Photo: WBOC Rally Supporters hold up signs. Photo: WBOC
Trump Supporters quietly watch on. Photo: WBOC Trump Supporters quietly watch on. Photo: WBOC

SALISBURY, Md. – On Saturday, protesters came together in downtown Salisbury for an event called “No Ban, No Wall, No Registry Rally.”

Salisbury resident Molly Likovich organized the event.

“I decided at 4:30 am to make a Facebook event. I thought if 10 people do it, that's great,” said Likovich. “I woke up and it said you have 200 Facebook notifications."

Though there is no official count, roughly 200 people turned out, a large portion of which were in support of the rally and in support of welcoming immigrants no matter the country they come from.
"They are running away from terrorism, they're not terrorists,” said Elizabeth Dale, who attended the rally. “I'm also here because I don't want to see a wall built just willy-nilly."

In response to the event organized by Likovich, a group of republicans led by Matt Adams, chairman of the Somerset County Republican Central Committee attended to show support for President Trump and to show the “silent majority”, as he describes Trump supporters, is not so silent.

Odis Pletcher attended Saturday’s gathering to prove just that.

"It's very rare that a politician does what he says he's going to do,” Pletcher said. “It's just unheard of and he's done so much in three weeks that he said he was going to do. It's time we all give him a chance."

A number of people stood atop the steps of the Government Office Building, some to speak, others to read a poem or sing a song. And despite concerns having two passionate political sides together in a single place at the same time, both groups remained respectful of one another.

