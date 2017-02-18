Dover Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest of Salisbury Man

DOVER, Del.-- Delaware State Police say they have arrested a Salisbury man after a traffic stop led to a drug arrest Thursday morning.

Police say at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, a Delaware State Trooper was conducting traffic enforcement in the area of SR 1 at the Dover Toll Plaza when he observed a gray Nissan Altima traveling southbound on SR 1 above the speed limit. The trooper then conducted a traffic stop of the Nissan just south of the toll plaza. Upon making contact with the driver of the car, later identified as Lashawn D. Royal, 20, the trooper noticed the strong odor of marijuana emanating from the interior of the car. Royal and a 20-year-old female passenger in the car were asked by the trooper to exit the car to conduct a search, where the trooper located approximately 9.8 pounds of marijuana packaged in vacuum sealed bags in the trunk.

Lashawn Royal and the female passenger were both transported to Troop 3 where Royal was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 4 Quantity, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Speeding. He was arraigned at JP Court 7 and released on $6,600.00 unsecured bail. The female passenger was not charged.