Troopers Arrest Three Following Burger King Robbery in Seaford

Ocean City median project has been postponed till fall of 2018.More
Ocean City median project has been postponed till fall of 2018.More
BALTIMORE, MD - It was last August, when Phil Heasley from Florida caught a 76.5 pound white marlin off the coast of Ocean City. That fish made him the winner of 2.8 million dollars in prize money for the 2016 White Marlin Open Tournament. Tournament officials however said Heasley and his crew failed the post-tournament lie detector tests regarding tournament rules. In a statement on the event's website last August, White Marlin Tournament officials said they were inv...More
BALTIMORE, MD - It was last August, when Phil Heasley from Florida caught a 76.5 pound white marlin off the coast of Ocean City. That fish made him the winner of 2.8 million dollars in prize money for the 2016 White Marlin Open Tournament. Tournament officials however said Heasley and his crew failed the post-tournament lie detector tests regarding tournament rules. In a statement on the event's website last August, White Marlin Tournament officials said they were inv...More
DOVER, Del. -- John Zalewski of Kent County says he'd like to keep poison dart frogs at his home near Milford, something he thinks would not be blocked by the state's permitting process for exotic animals. However, Zalewski claims he was told by Kent County the frogs would be classified as dangerous animals, even though he said the amphibians are not poisonous when held in captivity. "I'd put one in my mouth or whatever. They're completely harmless," he said. Kent Co...More
DOVER, Del. -- John Zalewski of Kent County says he'd like to keep poison dart frogs at his home near Milford, something he thinks would not be blocked by the state's permitting process for exotic animals. However, Zalewski claims he was told by Kent County the frogs would be classified as dangerous animals, even though he said the amphibians are not poisonous when held in captivity. "I'd put one in my mouth or whatever. They're completely harmless," he said. Kent Co...More
The Delaware State Police, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Delaware Department of Justice, arrested five people in connection with a human trafficking case.More
The Delaware State Police, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Delaware Department of Justice, arrested five people in connection with a human trafficking case.More
A Milford woman has been arrested for disorderly conduct at a medical facility where police say she was told her services were no longer needed.More
A Milford, Del. woman has been arrested for disorderly conduct at a medical facility where police say she was told her services were no longer needed.More
A domestic shooting involving an off-duty state trooper in Delaware has left one man shot and the trooper "severely battered."More
Authorities say an off-duty Delaware state trooper used her service weapon to shoot and kill her boyfriend in a domestic incident.
In Dover, in recent weeks, shootings have mostly been concentrated on the south side of New Street with a person, a home, and a car being hit by gunfire.More
In Dover, in recent weeks, shootings have mostly been concentrated on the south side of New Street with a person, a home, and a car being hit by gunfire.More
John Zalewski of Kent County says he'd like to keep poison dart frogs at his home near Milford, something he thinks would not be blocked by the state's permitting process for exotic animals.More
John Zalewski of Kent County says he'd like to keep poison dart frogs at his home near Milford, something he thinks would not be blocked by the state's permitting process for exotic animals.More