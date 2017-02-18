Troopers Arrest Three Following Burger King Robbery in Seaford - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Troopers Arrest Three Following Burger King Robbery in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police say they arrested three people following the robbery of a Seaford area Burger King Restaurant Friday afternoon.

A police investigation determined the incident happened right before 1:30 p.m. Friday, as a male suspect, later identified as Michael Jarvis, 47, of Lincoln, DE, entered the Burger King Restaurant, located at 24465 Sussex Highway. Jarvis approached the sales counter where he presented a demand note for cash to a female employee. The note implied that Jarvis was armed, however, he did not display a weapon. The employee did not comply with the Jarvis’ demands, and instead, turned the note over to the restaurant manager. The manager complied with the note and turned over an undisclosed amount of money to Jarvis. He then exited the restaurant and fled to an awaiting car, occupied by two other suspects, later identified as Sara Ryder, 24, of Milford, and William B. Snyder, 38, of Lincoln.  Restaurant employees and a customer chased Jarvis to the waiting car and were able to obtain its registration number, which they provided to police. The vehicle, which was described as a 2008 Toyota Scion, then fled the area operated by Sara Ryder. 

A short time later, officers from the Seaford Police Department who had responded to the area, located the Scion and conducted a vehicle stop of it. Michael Jarvis, Sara Ryder, and William Snyder were all taken into custody without incident. Evidence linking them to the robbery was located inside of the car.

Police say three suspects were transported to Troop 5. Michael Jarvis was arrested and charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony, and Conspiracy 2nd Degree. He was arraigned at JP Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $31,000.00 secured bail.

William Snyder and Sara Ryder were each charged with Robbery 1st Degree and Conspiracy 2nd Degree. Snyder was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $26,000.00 secured bail. Ryder was released after posting $26,000.00 secured bail. There is no mug shot photo available of  Sara Ryder.

No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

