Wheelchair Ramp Built at Princess Anne Home for Recovering Kids - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wheelchair Ramp Built at Princess Anne Home for Recovering Kids

Complete wheelchair ramp at the home of Valentina Downing. (Photo: Bill Ferguson) Complete wheelchair ramp at the home of Valentina Downing. (Photo: Bill Ferguson)
Construction of the wheelchair ramp at Valentina Downing's home. (Photo: Bill Ferguson) Construction of the wheelchair ramp at Valentina Downing's home. (Photo: Bill Ferguson)
Construction of the wheelchair ramp at Valentina Downing's home. (Photo: Bill Ferguson) Construction of the wheelchair ramp at Valentina Downing's home. (Photo: Bill Ferguson)

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Saturday at the home of Valentina Downing in Princess Anne, the Chesapeake Housing Mission built a wheelchair ramp on the front of Downing's home so she can better take care of her injured grandson.

Downing now takes care of her eight-year-old granddaughter Naomi, and her four-year-old grandson, Aiden.  Police said the two kids, along with their mother, Airealle Sells, were attacked with a hammer back in December by Sharef Hayward.  Sells died as a result of her injuries.

Downing said Friday that Naomi has recovered to a point where she is in outpatient care.  Downing said Aiden, who was paralyzed on his left side as a result of the attack, is still in recovery but is doing much better than he was just a few weeks ago.

Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County is also leading the project to build a 500-square-foot expansion onto Downing's home.  The expansion will have two bedrooms and a handicap bathroom for the kids.  A ceremonial groundbreaking for the project was held on Friday where Naomi was a surprise guest of honor.

Habitat for Humanity continues to raise money for the project and hopes to start on the construction of the expansion in late February.

