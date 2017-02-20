Va. GOP Gubernatorial Hopefuls Play Nice at First Debate - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Va. GOP Gubernatorial Hopefuls Play Nice at First Debate

Posted: Updated:
Virginia's GOP candidates for governor squared off in their first debate Saturday in Charlottesville, VA Virginia's GOP candidates for governor squared off in their first debate Saturday in Charlottesville, VA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP/WBOC) - Virginia Republican hopefuls for governor have played nice during their first debate.
    
The candidates avoided attacking each other Saturday at an event in Charlottesville and instead stuck largely to GOP talking points.
    
Corey Stewart, a one-time chairman of President Donald Trump's campaign in Virginia, has blasted former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie several times in interviews and social media accounts.
    
But Stewart ignored Gillespie during the debate, which only featured a handful of questions and speaking opportunities.
    
State Sen. Frank Wagner and distillery owner Denver Riggleman are also running.

While agreement was the major theme at the debate, the candidates also touched on some important issues facing the nation -- including mass incarceration, healthcare and addiction. Where the candidates differed, was their personalities, and those came out in their closing statements.

"Others talk, I deliver," said Stewart. "Others talk about illegal immigration, I've done it. Deported 7500 illegal aliens. Others talk about cutting the budget, I've done it. 285 million dollars of spending cuts."

"We need to cut taxes. We need to repeal antiquated regulations, "said Gillespie. "We need to reform our education system to meet the needs of the workforce of today and the future. And I will put forward a sweeping plan to do that and get Virginia moving again." 

"A vision where all parts of Virginia are hitting on all eight cylinders. All parts of Virginia are producing," said Sen. Wagner. "For too long we've been treating symptoms in Richmond, symptoms of a bad economy and not treating an economy." 

"The Virginia way doesn't like bullies," said Riggleman. "The Virginia way is about liberty, and it's about freedom. We have been bullied, I think a lot of you out there also by government. That is why I'm up here running today." 
    
Virginia's widely watched contest for governor is seen by many as a potential referendum on Trump's first year in office and an early test of opposition groups aligned against him.
 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Pa. Police: Georgetown Man Mocked, Then Sucker-Punched Man With Cerebral Palsy

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:43:30 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:47 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:47:23 GMT

    A Georgetown, Del. man has been arrested after authorities say he mocked and then sucker-punched a man with cerebral palsy as he walked out of a convenience store in West Chester, Pa.

    More

    A Georgetown, Del. man has been arrested after authorities say he mocked and then sucker-punched a man with cerebral palsy as he walked out of a convenience store in West Chester, Pa.

    More

  • 5 of 6 Baltimore Officers Charged in In-custody Death Face Discipline

    5 of 6 Baltimore Officers Charged in In-custody Death Face Discipline

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:59:29 GMT

    Five of the six Baltimore police officers charged in the in-custody death of a young black man face disciplinary action.
        

    More

    Five of the six Baltimore police officers charged in the in-custody death of a young black man face disciplinary action.
        

    More

  • White Marlin Open Trial Enters Day 3

    White Marlin Open Trial Enters Day 3

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:05:06 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:05:06 GMT

    Millions of dollars are still up in the air from last year's White Marlin Open in Ocean City, as day three of the federal trial gets underway Wednesday in Baltimore.

    More

    Millions of dollars are still up in the air from last year's White Marlin Open in Ocean City, as day three of the federal trial gets underway Wednesday in Baltimore.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Arrests Made in Salisbury Vehicle Break-ins

    Arrests Made in Salisbury Vehicle Break-ins

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-05-23 19:43:08 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-05-24 02:51:16 GMT

    Police have made several arrests in close to two dozen thefts from unlocked cars in two Salisbury neighborhoods.

    More

    Police have made several arrests in close to two dozen thefts from unlocked cars in two Salisbury neighborhoods.

    More

  • Special Needs Student Reportedly Hit By Teacher on SU Field Trip

    Special Needs Student Reportedly Hit By Teacher on SU Field Trip

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-05-23 21:31:43 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-05-24 02:51:36 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)

    The Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center is investigating the reported assault of a child on the campus of Salisbury University.

    More

    The Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center is investigating the reported assault of a child on the campus of Salisbury University.

    More

  • Price Comparison: Where to Buy Crabs Over Memorial Day Weekend

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-05-23 14:30:07 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-05-24 02:50:47 GMT

    For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs, either live or steamed, prices vary widely depending on location.  

    More

    For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs - either live or steamed - prices vary widely depending on location.  

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Historic Seaford Diner Torn Down

    Historic Seaford Diner Torn Down

    One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.

    The Seaford Eagle Diner was ripped down Tuesday morning so the owners can re-build a new restaurant on site. Owner Serkan Darilmaz says the diner was in such bad shape that renovating it would've come at an astronomical cost.

    More

    One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.

    The Seaford Eagle Diner was ripped down Tuesday morning so the owners can re-build a new restaurant on site. Owner Serkan Darilmaz says the diner was in such bad shape that renovating it would've come at an astronomical cost.

    More

  • Price Comparison: Where to Buy Crabs Over Memorial Day Weekend

    Price Comparison: Where to Buy Crabs Over Memorial Day Weekend

    For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs for carryout - either live or steamed - prices vary widely depending on location. Check out the price list for an idea about how much it will cost you to buy crabs from some local places in the area. Unless otherwise noted, prices listed are for #1 (large) males.

    More

    For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs for carryout - either live or steamed - prices vary widely depending on location. Check out the price list for an idea about how much it will cost you to buy crabs from some local places in the area. Unless otherwise noted, prices listed are for #1 (large) males.

    More

  • WBOC Early Morning Weather for Wednesday, May 24, 2017

    WBOC Early Morning Weather for Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices