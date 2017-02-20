U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen to Visit UMES to Honor Harriett Tubman

A Georgetown, Del. man has been arrested after authorities say he mocked and then sucker-punched a man with cerebral palsy as he walked out of a convenience store in West Chester, Pa.More
Five of the six Baltimore police officers charged in the in-custody death of a young black man face disciplinary action.
Millions of dollars are still up in the air from last year's White Marlin Open in Ocean City, as day three of the federal trial gets underway Wednesday in Baltimore.
Police have made several arrests in close to two dozen thefts from unlocked cars in two Salisbury neighborhoods.
The Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center is investigating the reported assault of a child on the campus of Salisbury University.
For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs, either live or steamed, prices vary widely depending on location.
One of the last remaining 1950's diner cars on Delmarva is now nothing but rubble.
The Seaford Eagle Diner was ripped down Tuesday morning so the owners can re-build a new restaurant on site. Owner Serkan Darilmaz says the diner was in such bad shape that renovating it would've come at an astronomical cost.
For many people on Delmarva, a favorite way to spend the Memorial Day holiday weekend is by enjoying blue crabs. If you're planning on buying crabs for carryout - either live or steamed - prices vary widely depending on location. Check out the price list for an idea about how much it will cost you to buy crabs from some local places in the area. Unless otherwise noted, prices listed are for #1 (large) males.
