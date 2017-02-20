U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen to Visit UMES to Honor Harriett Tubman

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is scheduled to visit the University of Maryland Eastern Shore Monday when he plans to formally announce plans to introduce federal legislation honoring Harriett Tubman.

Tubman, a Dorchester County native, is widely revered for helping slaves escape bondage during the mid-19th century. Her legacy will be celebrated March 11, when the visitors' center at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park formally opens near Cambridge.

Van Hollen, D-Maryland, will be touring the lower Eastern Shore, meeting with constituents, and asked to use UMES' Frederick Douglass Library as the backdrop for his announcement, the university said. Monday's visit will be his first since being sworn into office as retired U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski's successor.

With Van Hollen's support, UMES also will unveil its own Tubman tribute. According to the university, the senator's visit will feature brief performances by a UMES choir and an actress who will present a brief scene from a play about Tubman's life.

The senator will also meet with students and university leaders, including President Juliette B. Bell.

A spokeswoman for Van Hollen said he wants to "discuss the importance of investing in education at every level."

Monday's event will begin at 10:15 a.m. on the second floor of the Douglass library.

