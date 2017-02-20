Md. Bill Would Repeal Required School Closures on President's Day and Day After Easter

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - This could be last President's Day off for some Maryland public school students if a group of state lawmakers gets its way.



There's a bill in the house right now that would leave it up to the districts to decide whether to give students off for President's Day and the day after Easter, which are currently required school holidays for Maryland public schools.

Supporters of the bill say not having President's Day and the Monday after Easter be mandatory days off gives local school districts more flexibility to meet the required number of days in the school year. They say Governor Hogan's mandate that schools start after Labor Day but end before June 15 makes it increasingly difficult for them to fit in enough classroom hours.