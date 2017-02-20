U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen Announces New Legislation At UMES

Crabbing season is well underway, and that means hundreds of thousands of crab pots are in the Chesapeake Bay catching blue crabs. However, many of those pots can quickly become "ghost" pots, sinking to the bottom of the bay and taking millions of crabs with them. These ghost pots have been a problem in the bay for decades, diminishing the crab population, and potentially costing watermen millions of dollars.More
The Dover Police Department says two people were hurt in an afternoon shooting in the Capitol Green neighborhood.More
The Laurel Police Department is currently investigating a shoplifting incident at a Royal Farms.More
The Dover Police Department wrapped up a two month investigation with the arrest of four suspects and charges pending for two suspects on drug and weapons offenses.More
The Laurel Police Department is currently investigating a shoplifting incident at a Royal Farms.More
The Delaware State Police, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Delaware Department of Justice, arrested five people in connection with a human trafficking case.More
You can see the skid marks on the roads of Seaside Village in West Ocean City.
Marks that remind residents who live there of the chaos that occurred last weekend.
Terri Wilson who lives in one of the condo's at Seaside Village said, "Now it's just you go to the coastal highway or even here on our personal streets to see them do wheeleys and destroying our streets.More
A harbor seal was spotted at Coursey Pond in Felton, Delaware. WBOC's Madeleine Overturf spoke to Chris Lambert, the man who shot the video of it. Environmentalists searching for it named the seal "Philomena."More
Thousands of cars rumbled into Ocean City for Cruisin' OC but not everyone was thrilled about it.
For 27 years unique cars have traveled from hundreds of miles away to drive up and down the streets of Ocean City.
While this event might be a big attraction for people who aren't from Delmarva, not everyone gets revved up for the weekend.Locals said that over the past few years the noise and the smell has gotten to be a little too much.More
