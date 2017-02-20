U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen Announces New Legislation At UMES

PRINCESS ANNE,Md.- U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen announces new legislation to honor Harriet Tubman in the U.S. Capitol at UMES Monday.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen came to UMES Monday morning to announce his new legislation that will honor Harriet Tubman in the U.S. Capitol.

"It's really important that we celebrate her incredible story. Not just to look back at the past but to remind us of where we've come from and the progress we still need to make," Senator Van Hollen said.

Senator Van Hollen is hopeful the legislation will pass and soon enough there will a statue of Harriet Tubman in Washington D.C..

Senator Van Hollen said, "I'm fairly confident we're going to be able to get it through the process... We're going to be talking to some of our republican colleagues. I've already mentioned it to a few of them. So I'm very hopeful that we can get it done."

UMES Executive Vice President Kimberly Dumpson said it was also fitting that the Senator chose today to visit campus.

"Particularly because February 20th was the day in 1895 that Frederick Douglas passed away and UMES is one of the only places in the State that has a library named after him," Dumpson said.

Dumpson also highlighted the importance of Harriet Tubman being honored in Washington.



"Being able to have the presence and the history of Harriet Tubman in the nations Capitol that would be a strong reminder to everyone regardless of what walk of life one comes from. It's about what can happen with fortitude and perseverance," Dumpson said.

So, Monday they not only honored Harriet Tubman and her legacy but also Marylander, Frederick Douglass.