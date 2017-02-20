Troopers Investigating Dollar Store Robbery in Bear, Delaware

BEAR, Del. - Delaware State Police are currently investigating the robbery of a Bear area dollar store that happened Sunday evening.

Police say a male suspect entered the Dollar General located at 1815 Pulaski Highway around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The suspect allegedly approached the sales counter and placed an item on the counter as if he was going to purchase it.

According to police, when the female store employee opened the cash register, the suspect tried to reach into the cash drawer and remove money from inside. However, the clerk began to close the drawer, preventing the suspect from obtaining any cash.

Police say the suspect and the clerk became involved in a brief struggle at which time, the suspect was able to remove an undisclosed amount of money from the register. He then left the store and fled in an unknown direction. The clerk was not injured.

The suspect is described as a black male. He was 45-50 years of age, was between 5'8" and 5'10" tall and weighed 150 to 175 lbs. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans. Police say no surveillance photos are available to be released at this time.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact the Robbery Unit at Troop 2 at 302-365-8566. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."