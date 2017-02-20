Union Attorney Claims Recent Shakedown Turned up Makeshift Weapons at Vaughn

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- A recent shakedown at a building in the Delaware prison where a hostage situation and death of a correctional officer took place this month turned up makeshift weapons, according to the lawyer representing the correctional officer's union.

Bruce Rogers, a Georgetown attorney representing the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said a search in inmates cells conducted by members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team last week revealed shivs, knives, and clubs in Building B at the Vaughn Correctional Center.

When asked about whether weapons had recently been discovered by prison staff, Jayme Gravell, a Delaware Department of Correction spokeswoman declined to comment.

"We cannot comment on internal operations," she said.

Conducting searches has become difficult for COs, Rogers said, because of understaffing issues which prevent officers from securely looking through inmates' cells.

Rogers said officers who handle K9 units are often required to handle other duties because of staffing levels, preventing more regular use of dogs to search for illegal or harmful objects.

The reported shakedown came followed an inmate uprising and hostage situation that began on Feb. 1 and saw the death of Lt. Steven Floyd, a 16-year correctional officer who was among four staff members held captive during the 18-hour standoff.

Rogers said two weeks prior to the incident, inmates conducted a "dry run" in Building C, the location of the hostage situation, and disobeyed officers' directions, a move he believes was used to gauge staff members' response.

The "protest" ceased after lieutenants and captains, who supervise COAD's members, responded in an effort inmates down.